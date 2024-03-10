Ryan Blaney’s fiancé Gianna Tulio reminisces NASCAR champ’s championship race win at Phoenix

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio took to her Instagram and reminisced about the Team Penske driver's infamous triumph at Phoenix Raceway last season.

Blaney delivered a standout 2023 campaign to bring home the NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 30-year-old driver secured crucial race wins in Charlotte, Talladega and finally, the season's penultimate race in Martinsville to secure his spot in the Championship 4 field.

Once at the iconic season-finale in Phoenix, Blaney fended off strong competition from the remaining three drivers: Kyle Larson, William Byron and Christopher Bell. The Ohio native finished second behind Ross Chastain to secure an iconic championship triumph, the first of his career.

The victory also meant that Team Penske successfully defended its crown as Joey Logano won the Cup title in 2022.

Adding to the jubilation of his championship victory, weeks after his triumph, Ryan Blaney popped the question to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio. As the engaged couple now looks forward to their wedding planning, Tulio took to her Instagram handle on March 10 and recalled her fiancé's title win:

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story

Ryan Blaney has given Gianna Tulio "the reins" of their wedding planning

As the couple approach their wedding, Ryan Blaney recently revealed the details behind the straining process involved in planning the big event.

Speaking to Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Blaney humorously admitted giving Tulio the charge of the process. The Cup Series champion said:

"I try to just give her the reins on everything — just do it, like, you've got full control of this. But she wants to include me in a lot of it, which is fine. But I usually just agree with her. She's like, 'What do you think about this?" And then I'll just ask her 'Well, what do you think?" And then I'll just agree with whatever she says."

The American added:

"Picking the venue out was good. That took a lot of weight off our shoulders of Gianna and I's."