Ryan Blaney's fiancee Gianna Tulio enjoys Post Malone concert as the Penske' driver races in Kansas

Gianna Tulio, the fiancee of NASCAR's current Cup champion Ryan Blaney, recently updated her fans on a concert she attended. Tulio, a model from South Florida, put stories on her Instagram revealing the global sensation of who's concert she went to.

That global sensation is none other than Austin Richard Post, better known by his artist name, Post Malone.

Tulio posted a couple of stories on her Instagram account with what looked like pretty good seats near the stage. In one of her stories she tagged Malone, writing, "ily."

Gianna Tulio at Post Malone concert

In another story, she tagged the artist as well as the festival she went to, which was Lovin' Life Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Along with Malone, the other artists performing in the festival are The Chainsmokers, who were slated to perform at Chicago Street race, Stevie Nicks, DJ Slim McGraw, and others.

It'll be interesting to see if Blaney's beau attends the concerts of other artists in the same festival or whether she flies to Kansas to cheer on the Team Penske driver as he searches for his first win of the season.

Ryan Blaney opens up on planning wedding with Gianna Tulio

Late last year, Ryan Blaney came out with some major news on the personal front. After he won his first Cup title in Phoenix, Blaney announced that he and his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio were engaged.

And now that they were engaged, Blaney and Tulio could plan their wedding, something the Penske driver spoke about earlier this year to Bob Pockrass.

"I’m learning how much work goes into wedding planning. It’s a lot. Yeah, picking the venue out was good. That took a lot of weight off our shoulders, Gianna and I," Blaney said.

He claimed that he tries to give Tulio "the reigns on everything" to just do it and have full control. But Blaney revealed that Tulio wants him to be included in things, which isn't something he stands against.

"I usually just agree with her. She’ll be like ‘What do you think about this?’ and then I’ll just ask her ‘Well, what do you think?’ and then I’ll just agree with whatever she says," he added.

Ryan Blaney is currently seventh in the Drivers' Championship at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, with a runner-up finish at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta being his best. He recently finished seventh at the Wurth 400 which took place at Dover Motor Speedway.