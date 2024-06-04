Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio sparkles in chic floral dress with pink lipstick for summer vacation

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio recently visited Italy for her sister Angel Tulio's wedding. While spending her time over the Atlantic, Tulio admired the picturesque landscapes and the world-famous wine.

Earlier this month, Tulio expressed her excitement for her sister's wedding in Tuscany, Italy on Instagram. She has frequently uploaded snaps from her visit to the region, admiring the beautiful country.

Ryan Blaney's fiancée also went for a wine-tasting session in one of the most popular wine regions of the world. Her chic outfit included a floral dress styled with pink lipstick.

"Nothings better than a Tuscany wine tasting," the caption on her Instagram post read.

Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish adored Gianna Tulio's elegant dress noting that her dress matched with nails.

"Your dress matches your nails," her comment read.

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda Wallace was interested to know if Tulio would travel from one wine region in Tuscany to another in Napa Valley for this weekend's NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway.

"Tuscany and Napa back to back?!" the comment read.

Gianna Tulio replied that she would be in attendance for the race and jokingly added that she might turn into a wine bottle.

"yesss I might turn into a wine bottle" Tulio replied.

Tulio's fiancé Ryan Blaney heads to the wine country this weekend for the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 9. Blaney and the #12 Penske team are recovering from a heartbreaking loss at the World Wide Technology Raceway last weekend.

Blaney lost the lead in the penultimate lap of the Enjoy Illinois 300, as his #12 Ford ran out of fuel. His teammate Austin Cindric inherited the lead and went on to win the race.

Exploring Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's relationship timeline

The star NASCAR couple confirmed their relationship in July 2020, by posting a picture from their vacation to a ski resort in Vail, Colorado. Since then, Tulio has frequently accompanied Blaney to NASCAR events.

Following Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series championship triumph last season, he got down on one knee for his girlfriend and popped the question on a special day "12-12-23". Blaney made the news public a few days later, adding his engagement ring to the Cup Series title ring. The couple are yet to officially confirm their wedding dates.

Gianna Tulio is a fashion model, ambassador for the American restaurant chain Hooters, and a calendar cover girl. She won the 2021 Miss Hooters pageant and is a Hooters Hall of Fame Inductee.