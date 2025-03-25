Ryan Blaney’s Ford ally reacts to the NASCAR champion’s cheeky dig at Penske’s IndyCar star

Recent NASCAR winner Josh Berry has replied to Ryan Blaney's dig at Scott McLaughlin with a humorous Happy Gilmore GIF. Blaney joked about denying McLaughlin a gimme putt and paired it with a meme made using a photo of the Indycar driver from Sunday.

During Indycar's last GP in California, Penske driver McLaughlin had a heated exchange with Devlin DeFrancesco who turned into him on the pace laps before the race got underway. McLaughlin confronted DeFrancesco in the pit lane with some finger-pointing, which quickly became viral.

Blaney took advantage of the moment, sharing the meme on X with the caption:

"@smclaughlin93 when I don't give him a 2 foot gimmie in our golf match Thursday..."

Reacting to the post, Ryan Blaney's Ford ally Josh Berry shared a meme of his own.

Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing this season, after his previous team, Stewart-Haas Racing closed shop in 2024. With a strong background including grassroots racing, 35-year-old Berry got up to speed with WBR thanks to support from Ford and a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Consequently, Berry bagged his maiden NASCAR Cup victory at the Penzoil 400 in Las Vegas. Moreover, the race made history, marking WBR's 101st victory.

"He brings a lot of information": Ryan Blaney gives his take on working with Josh Berry

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney shared his appreciation for working with WBR's Josh Berry and the valuable insights he brings to the table. He compared their working relationship with WBR's previous driver Harrison Burton, who coincidently secured the team's 100th race before Berry's 101st.

WBR's 99th victory came from Blaney, who won it at Pocono Raceway in 2017. Blaney took the wheel of Team Penske's No. 12 in 2018, but continues to share a working relationship with WBR's drivers through their technical alliance, with Berry being the latest one on the list.

Commenting on the partnership, Blaney said:

"It’s been great to work with Josh. He’s been a lot of fun to work with. I had a great time with Harrison [Burton] for a few years as well, and he brought a ton to the table, a lot of information, and Josh is the same way. He brings a lot of information." (Via Racer.com)

Ryan Blaney also highlighted Josh Berry's fresh perspective that often challenges his own thinking.

“So, it’s fun to sit in all the debriefs with him and just kind of pick his brain (as) somebody new and different. Like this person maybe thinks a different way than me, and he’ll bring stuff up that makes me double-think," he added.

After his victory in Las Vegas, Berry qualified second after narrowly missing pole at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in Homestead-Miami. During the stage 1 break, he made contact with Joey Logano in the pitlane that made him spin out and impacted his track position. Despite the setback, he went on to finish in the mid-pack at 17th. He currently ranks 12th in the standings, two spots below Blaney.

