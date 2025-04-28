Ryan Blaney’s four-word reply to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Talladega query leaves fans buzzing

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney recently replied to a tweet from Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., sparking a wave of reactions across the NASCAR community. Blaney suffered a stroke of misfortune at Talladega Superspeedway, where his race ended early in Stage 1 following a wreck.
Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney pilots the #12 Ford for Team Penske, competing full-time in the Cup Series. The Ohio native started the Jack Link's 500 from P9 and was running solidly inside the top ten before green-flag pit stops began for refueling. However, a miscue between former champions Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch led to contact between the two, with Blaney unfortunately getting caught up in the aftermath, ending his race prematurely.
However, this allowed Blaney to respond to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s post on X, where the Daytona 500 winner asked the community to give him race updates as he was traveling
"I’m on a plane and I cannot see the race. Care to reply with a description of the event so far?" he wrote on X
Blaney shared a four-word response to the post, admitting that it wasn't a 'fun' outing for him.
"I didn’t have fun." responded Ryan Blaney
Upon reading his response, several fans shared their reactions.
"Sorry Ryan. We share your disappointment for what that is worth. Personally I'd love to see a 600 win!" a fan wrote
"You mean you didn’t have fun riding around saving fuel and then getting wrecked because two 15+ year vets can’t get on pitroad?" a fan stated
"Bro you need to pay a shaman to exercise jinx on your 25 season" a fan humorously suggested
"Hang in there, your time is coming." a fan expressed
"Some days are diamonds, some days are stones. They'll be more fun days Ryan!" a fan commented
One particular fan reacted by sharing a GIF of Hollywood actor Steve Carell portraying Michael Scott from the popular sitcom The Office.
"I'm fine, it's fine," the GIF read
Ryan Blaney's start to the 2025 Cup Series campaign has been marked with a 4th DNF following his exit from the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega. Despite his bad luck this year, Blaney is ranked P8 in the overall driver standings after 10 races this season.
Ryan Blaney speaks out after becoming the victim of Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski’s Talladega wreck
Ryan Blaney fell victim to bad luck at Talladega after getting clipped by Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford, which was caught up in a battle with RCR’s champion driver, Rowdy. After the race, Blaney spoke with Speedway Digest, sharing his thoughts on the incident that brought his day to an early end.
" I saw the 8(Busch) and 6(Keselowski) kind of get hooked together and they were going up the track, so I kind of picked the bottom and tried to get out of there and I think they clipped someone outside of them and the 6 came back into me and I got clipped in the right-rear. Oh gosh, man, another DNF. It just sucks. Just when we were kind of getting our momentum and didn’t even get to race today. We’ll just move on to Texas.”
The next Cup Series race will run at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.
