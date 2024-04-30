Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend Gianna Tulio drops huge wedding hint in her recent IG story

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio recently posted an Instagram story where she shared the probable date of her wedding.

The couple hasn't yet officially announced the date of the marriage. But the Instagram story of Gianna's is a big giveaway as an announcement. The story is a re-post of one of her acquaintances holding a card with Blaney and Tulio's picture and a 'Save the date' caption written on it.

The information on the card suggests the date and the place. The date is December 12, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram Story

Gianna Tulio was born in July 1998. She was raised in Philadelphia and later moved to South Florida. She is a fashion model and a brand ambassador for Hooters of America. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Hooters International.

A brief look into Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's relationship timeline

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio confirmed their relationship back in 2020. After dating for three years, the #12 driver for Team Penske proposed to Tulio after winning his first ever NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2023.

Tulio also shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram handle where 30-year-old Ryan went down on one knee and asked her hand for marriage. The Instagram caption read:

"12•12•23" - "I said yes to my forever "🕊️

Recently, the couple had an engagement ceremony at Hunter House & Gardens in North Carolina. Tulio even shared some moments of the ceremony on her social media account. She captioned the post:

"Grateful for this chapter in my life" 🥂🤍🕊️

Celebrations for the Team Penske driver started in 2023 after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and her then-girlfriend Gianna Tulio agreeing to his proposal. The off-track celebration continues this year with a wedding on the cards for Blaney. Can the #12 driver for Team Penske take the celebration rhythm to victory lane this remaining season?

Blaney currently sits 7th in the Cup Series standings with four top-five and five top-ten finishes and is also 68 points behind table leader Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports.