Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend Gianna Tulio wishes 'future sissy' and William Byron’s girlfriend Erin Blaney on her birthday

Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney's girlfriend celebrating Erin Blaney's birthday, sends warm wishes to her 'future sissy'. Joining the festivities, William Byron's girlfriend Erin is showered with love and joy on her special day.

Erin Blaney is not just a significant other but also the sister of Ryan Blaney, the current NASCAR Champion. She is romantically associated with NASCAR driver William Byron. Erin and Byron have been a couple, marking over four years of their relationship as of 2024.

Erin works for her brother's charity, the Ryan Blane­y Family Foundation. She has her own business too. Erin is popular on social me­dia as an influencer and an entrepreneur with racing conne­ctions.

Gianna Tulio is a key member of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation's management team and an important contributor to their charitable activities. Gianna took to Instagram to share a heartfelt story dedicated to Erin Blaney. The post radiates warmth, celebrating their bond and moments, offering a glimpse into their friendship.

Happy birthday to my future sissy! ILYSM @erinblaney

As a model and brand ambassador, Tulio proudly represents Hooters of America, earning the prestigious title of Miss Hooters International in 2021. Her modeling accolades include gracing the Hooters calendar as Miss June in 2019 and subsequently being crowned Miss Hooters in 2021. She also claimed the title of Most Photogenic in an Orlando-based competition.

Tulio has served as the Management Supervisor for Hooters, overseeing operations at their South Florida branch. Beyond her role in the restaurant industry, she has showcased her versatility and expertise in the fashion domain for five years as an active fashion designer at Tortuga Bikini.

Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Victory and Proposal to Gianna Tulio

Ryan pilots the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has won four races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and seven in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Achieving his first Cup title in 2023, Blaney secured victory at Martinsville Speedway in October, advancing to the Championship 4 and ultimately claiming the championship with a runner-up finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Soon after clinching his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023, Ryan Blaney proposed to Tulio, marking a joyous and celebratory moment following his racing success.

Their romance unfolded through a collection of Instagram posts shared during a picturesque week in Vail, Colorado, a charming ski resort town. The specifics of how Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney initially crossed paths are kept private. Starting in 2020, Gianna often joined Blaney at his races

Tulio posted a picture of Blaney knelt on a snow-covered bridge on Instagram to capture this touching moment with the caption:

"I said yes to my forever 🕊️"