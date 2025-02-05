Ryan Blaney's sister Erin calls jeans 'best thing since sliced bread' as she wows in denim-on-denim look

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, recently took to social media on Tuesday to share her appreciation for a new pair of jeans she purchased. A familiar face at NASCAR weekends, Erin is often spotted on the sidelines, supporting her brother throughout the racing season.

Erin shared her excitement after purchasing a pair of jeans from the popular shapewear and apparel brand Spanx, calling them the "best." The #22 driver's sister shared a story on Instagram, where she boasts 28.3k followers, and wrote:

"@spanx jeans Best thing since sliced bread"

via @erinblaney on Instagram

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney delivered a strong performance in the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, where NASCAR made its historic return. Despite starting from the back in P23, he steadily gained positions, breaking into the top 10 by the halfway mark. In the closing laps, Blaney pressured race leaders Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin but ultimately secured a hard-fought P2 finish.

Team Penske driver Blaney is one of three children of former NASCAR driver and Xfinity race winner Dave Blaney. He has two younger sisters, Emma and Erin, with Erin being the youngest.

“I know what it feels like”: Ryan Blaney speculates on Ty Gibbs’ state in the aftermath of the Bowman Gray move

Ty Gibbs, who pilots the #54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs racing, recently competed in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) race, making his final attempt to qualify for the Cook Out Clash. Gibbs, who started the race in P3, spun off on lap 65 after Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley made contact with his Toyota.

Under caution, the JGR driver retaliated by bumping the back of Haley’s car, which sent Gibbs airborne before a harsh landing. After the race, Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on the incident during a recent episode of Dirty Mo Media's "Door Bumper Clear" podcast.

"I wonder how his back is today. Ty Gibbs launching over the second. Obviously he didn't mean to jump wheels. I think he meant to just door him and pull off. I know what it feels like to just bottom out one of these cars. There's these blocks under the frame that are just solid. I know I would be bedridden. I wouldn't be here today, I would be in the hospital," the 31-year-old Ohio native said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for 16th February at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

