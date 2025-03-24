Ryan Blaney's sister Erin channels summer aesthetic sporting a checkered red dress and sneakers in the latest IG update 

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney's sister recently shared her outfit of the day (OOTD) amid her brother's Homestead-Miami race on her Instagram. Not long ago, she went for an appetizing oyster platter in her black floral dress ahead of Sunday's race.

Ad

Erin Blaney has deep racing roots, with her father David Blaney being a semi-retired stock car racing driver and her brother being the 2023 Cup Series champion for Team Penske. Also, the youngest, Blaney, has a career of her own and works as a professional lifestyle influencer on Instagram with over 29,000 followers.

In her latest story, Ryan Blaney's sister went for summer aesthetics. She sported a checkered red dress and white sneakers. Erin completed her look with a brown handbag and black shades. She also dressed her poodle in a matching outfit and shared the wholesome moment on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Erin Blaney's matching OOTD with her dog (Source: @erinblaney via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Erin Blaney changed her dog's outfit from red to white and shared his image while he was sitting on a rock near a river. She captioned the story:

Ad

"Sullivans"

Erin Blaney captured a snap of her dog in a new outfit with a heartfelt caption (Source: @erinblaney on Instagram)

Ryan Blaney had a tough run at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He qualified sixth for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 but finished the race in P36, earning only 19 points and one playoff point.

Ad

“It just stinks”: Team Penske ace Ryan Blaney expressed his true feelings about his Homestead-Miami Speedway race

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has been on a streak of consecutive DNFs. In the final stage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400, Blaney encountered an unexpected incident with his engine.

During Stage Two of the race, Blaney was running third and decided to pit, but his stop was not as smooth as you expected. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott swerved into his path and made contact with Blaney's #12 Ford. This resulted in Blaney losing his position, but he paved his way back among the top drivers.

Ad

During the final stretch of the 267-lap race, Ryan Blaney saw smoke coming out of his engine, forcing him to retire the car. Reflecting on the same, Blaney stated:

"I didn't have any warning. It just laid over when I got to wide-open down the front and that was all she wrote. It just stinks. We had a really fast Dent Wizard Ford Mustang. We led a lot of laps. We lost a little bit of track position there with some stuff on the pit road, but we got back to third and it was a great race between me and Bubba and Larson.

Ad

"It was gonna be a heck of a battle the last 60 laps or so, but it just didn't really workout for us," he added.

Blaney fell three spots and ranks tenth on the driver's points table with 162 points. He secured one top-five and two top-ten finishes, followed by one stage win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback