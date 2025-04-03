Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin expresses her five-word emotion over his life-changing moment

NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney’s sister, Erin, took to her Instagram stories and recalled her brother’s wedding ceremony, which took place last year. Blaney married his longtime girlfriend and model Gianna Tulio on December 13, exactly a year after he proposed.

Erin posted a collage that showed three photos of the newlyweds alongside herself and several NASCAR drivers, including Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace. As per People, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy were also among the esteemed guests.

Recalling the day, Erin captioned her story:

“Moments from this amazing day.”

(Source: Erin Blaney/Instagram)

The wedding was held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. The theme for the gala ceremony was “Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair," amid the backdrop of floral installations, candle lights, and luxurious shades of black and slate gray.

“The winter holidays are one of our favorite times of the year,” Blaney’s wife told People. “We appreciate the ambiance of the holiday decor and how intimate that time is. We love all the crackling fires we get to snuggle up by and be cozy. So when we went to visit wedding venues in Aspen last winter, we had all of those favorite things nestled in that small town.”

When not working on race days, Tulio makes sure to give her husband company. The 31-year-old speedster currently drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. Joey Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, happens to be his teammate.

Ryan Blaney is in his 10th season driving in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has 13 wins to his name so far, with his most recent one coming at Martinsville Speedway in November 2024, en route to his second appearance in the coveted Championship 4 held annually at Phoenix Raceway in the month of November.

Ryan Blaney reflects on double trouble at Phoenix and Homestead

So far, Ryan Blaney’s season has been an uphill battle. He has received three DNFs in six races and bagged just one top-five besides a pair of top-10 finishes. The Mustang maestro also suffered from blown-up engines at Phoenix and Homestead-Miami.

Ahead of last weekend’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney said in a statement (quoted by Sports Illustrated),

“They’re working hard on trying to figure out why this issue at Homestead happened. We knew why the one at Phoenix happened. We kind of figured out that problem and I think we’ve got our arms around why this one at Miami happened and hopefully, we’ve taken the correct procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again."

However, Blaney still fell short of bagging a top-10 at Martinsville last Sunday, March 30. He finished 11th, picking up 31 points along the way.

Next up for the Ohio native is the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, scheduled for Sunday, April 6. Fans can watch the race live on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Rad

