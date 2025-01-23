Ryan Blaney's sister Erin flaunts coquette style bow tattoo on finger in latest IG story

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, took to social media to flaunt a unique coquette-style bow tattoo. She took a selfie on her phone and uploaded the image on her Instagram story.

Erin Blaney is the youngest sister of the Team Penske driver. Ryan Blaney is the only son and middle child of Dave and Lisa Blaney. The siblings also have an elder sister, named Emma Blaney.

The youngest Blaney is quite active on social media, where she often showcases her daily life updates, and on Wednesday, it was no different. She took to the Meta-owned platform's story to upload an image that instantly grabbed attention.

She is quite popular on Instagram and boasts over 28,200 followers. As she clicked the photo with her Apple iPhone, she showcased a cute coquette-style bow tattoo along with a coquette bow as the caption. Here's a screenshot of Erin Blaney's Instagram story:

Erin Blaney's story of her coquette bow tattoo - Source: via @erinblaney on Instagram

Interestingly, Erin Blaney is a former girlfriend of Ryan Blaney's NASCAR colleague, William Byron. Erin Blaney and Byron dated each other from 2019 to 2023. However, nearing the end of 2023, their split rumors began to surface, and after a while, they parted ways.

There are several theories behind their breakup. As per rumors, Ryan Blaney and Byron's on-track differences and tussles caused Erin and Byron to part ways. Both drivers qualified for the Championship 4 in 2023, but the Team Penske ace claimed the championship, while Byron ended up in third place.

Another reason, as per rumors, was Byron's delay in proposing to Erin Blaney. Notably, both Erin Blaney and William Byron and Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio started dating at the same time. While the Team Penske driver had already proposed to Tulio by 2023, it wasn't the same for Erin and Byron.

Erin Blaney and William Byron's final social media post together came in November 2023. After this, there was no public post about each other. Moreover, the Hendrick Motorsports driver wasn't present at Ryan and Giana's wedding recently even though a host of NASCAR drivers were invited.

Ryan Blaney once shared his feelings about his sister Erin Blaney's relationship

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron celebrates his victory of the United Rentals Work United 500 with Erin Blaney - Source: Imagn

Back in 2019, Ryan Blaney touched upon his sister, Erin Blaney's relationship with NASCAR driver William Byron. Speaking about their bond, the Team Penske driver said that his sister was an adult, and knew what she was doing.

"I mean, people always ask me, 'Are you mad that Will is dating your sister?' I don't care, she's 22 and can do whatever she wants. And I like him. So it's all good," he said [via Daily Express US].

Besides their 2023 clash, Blaney and Byron faced each other once again in the Championship 4 in 2024. However, none of them succeeded, as Joey Logano claimed the title by winning the championship race in Phoenix.

