Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin gushes over her pink ballet tie top ensemble on IG

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story. The 28-year-old is also the daughter of former racer Dave Blaney, who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2014.

Erin shared an Instagram story in which she could be seen wearing a pink ballet tie top ensemble. She expressed her love for tie tops through her story.

"These tie tops are the best," Erin Blaney wrote via her Instagram story.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story via Instagram

Blaney has 30.3k followers on her Instagram account as of now and regularly shares life updates on her account. She currently works as a community development specialist for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina. She previously worked as the Event Director at the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

William Byron and Erin Blaney - Source: Imagn

Her brother, Ryan Blaney, drives the No.12 car for the Team Penske racing team. The driver had a disappointing last race at Charlotte as he had to settle for a DNF and was ranked 38th.

The 31-year-old driver will be back in action at the next race at Nashville on June 1. He is currently placed seventh in the Cup Series standings.

"I'm going to have Roger's back" - Ryan Blaney amid Team Penske turmoil stemming from Indy 500

Ryan Blaney remains in support of Roger Penske amid the recent turn of incidents for Team Penske. The team was involved in a cheating scandal in the IndyCar series during the Indy 500 weekend. It led to the dismissal of three high-ranking officials at Team Penske due to violations uncovered during the qualifying rounds.

"Roger's our leader. We follow him no matter where he goes, I'm going to have Roger's back every single time, no matter what the situation. I talk to him every single week, but when something like that happens, he wants to have a meeting with everybody to give us an understanding of his mindset. So, that is just the kind of leader that you want. Someone who is in it with you," Ryan Blaney said via Frontstretch ( 2:43- 3:14 )

Blaney's sights are set on clinching the playoff spot. After a disappointing race at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend, that ended in a multi-car wreck for the driver, he will be focused on getting a strong performance at the Cracker Barrel 400 race in Nashville Superspeedway.

His teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric have already secured their spots in the NASCAR playoffs.

