Ryan Blaney's sister Erin makes fashion statement in red pullover and subtle glam as she shares 'Happy Friday' affirmations with IG followers

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney’s sister, Erin Blaney, recently shared a social media post filled with positive affirmations—an uplifting way to kick off the weekend. Erin is the youngest of Blaney’s two siblings and has always been a supportive presence in his life.

Ryan Blaney is in his seventh full-time season driving the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske. The Ohio native has earned 13 Cup Series wins, along with seven victories in the Xfinity Series and four in the Truck Series. His career highlights include winning the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2023.

Recently, his sister Erin shared a post on her Instagram, where she boasts nearly 30k followers. The post listed several positive affirmations spreading positivity and 'peace,' with a picture of Erin adorned in a classy red pullover with white buttons in the background.

"Happy Friday. I hope nothing in this world makes you feel small. I hope when you look in the mirror you see beauty because of what you represent/radiate. I hope your weekend is filled with things that bring you peace. I hope when things are hard it reminds you that it's because you're passionate. I hope when you smile that its genuine and not because you're trying to seem strong. I hope you're able to let go of things you cannot control and just breathe." she wrote on her story

via @erinblaney on Instagram

Erin Blaney was reportedly in a relationship with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron from 2019; however, reports suggest that the two have no parted ways.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney opened his 2025 season with a strong showing at the Clash, charging from P23 to finish P2 in the 200-lap feature. At Daytona, he finished P8 in Duel 2, starting P16 for the 500. Eventually, Blaney battled through the field, won Stage 2, led 23 laps, and secured a solid P7 finish.

Ryan Blaney and wife Gianna Tulio offer ‘sweet glimpses’ from their special day

Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna Tulio, recently took to her social media to share a collection of heartfelt moments from their wedding last year. A fashion model, Gianna is often spotted trackside, cheering on her championship-winning husband.

Blaney and Gianna Tulio began dating in 2020. Following his first Cup title, Blaney proposed in snowy Leavenworth, Washington, on December 12, 2023. A year later, they married in a stunning candlelit ceremony at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

Gianna Tulio shared snippets from her "Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair" themed wedding on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 100k followers.

" What a perfect day to share this sweet glimpse✨❤️12•12•24, " the post was captioned.

The Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled for 3:00 PM Eastern time this Sunday. Catch the second race of the season exclusively on FOX, Performance Racong Network, and SiriusXM.

