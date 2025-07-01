Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin “still in disbelief” after death of four friends

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin, expressed disbelief over the untimely passing of the Weller family on Sunday. According to the New York Post, the family was a victim of a plane crash in Ohio, where all six people onboard, including the two pilots, were killed.
The family of four includes John Weller II, 67, owner of Liberty Steel Industries Inc., his wife Veronica Weller, 68, their son John Weller, 36, and his wife Maria Weller, 34. Meanwhile, the pilots were identified as Joseph Maxin, 63, and Timothy Blake, 55. They were bound for Montana for a vacation, but the twin-engine Cessna 441 turboprop they were on crashed moments after takeoff.
In her Instagram story, Erin Blaney shared her thoughts on the tragic news while also sharing a picture of the family posted by the Instagram handle of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.
“Still in disbelief. My heart is with this wonderful, warm, kind family,” she wrote.
The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, where Erin previously served as an executive director, also dedicated a social media post remembering the Weller family, whom they consider 'friends'.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friends, James, Veronica, John, and Maria Weller. Their kindness and warmth will be greatly missed,” the foundation wrote on IG.
The Blaneys and Wellers share not only a personal relationship but also a business partnership. Jim Weller co-owned Sharon Speedway with former NASCAR driver and Ryan Blaney's father, Dave, for two decades.
“Now you've kind of pissed me off”: Ryan Blaney on Carson Hocevar following their In-Season Challenge battle at Atlanta
Earlier this week, Ryan Blaney addressed Carson Hocevar's playful jab over their first-round In-Season Challenge battle at EchoPark Speedway. Blaney admitted feeling pissed off seeing Hocevar's statement through Spire Motorsports on social media, saying he wasn't in the mood, especially coming off a DNF.
The post shows a "trade offer" where Hocevar receives a trip to the second round, while Blaney gets an "L." The #12 Team Penske driver responded by recalling their past run-in at Atlanta in February, suggesting a payback could be in the works.
Blaney touched on the online exchange on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast on Monday. He said:
“I saw that and I was, you know, I wasn't really in the mood I was like, ‘Eh it's speedway racing whatever.’ And then I saw that on the plane, I was like, ‘Well, now you've kind of pissed me off a little bit.’” [0:24 onwards]
While the Team Penske driver is out of the mid-season tournament, Carson Hocevar is facing Tyler Reddick in the second round. The race will be held on the streets of Chicago on July 6.
