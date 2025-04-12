Ryan Blaney’s sister shares candid pictures from his wedding feat. Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney’s sister, Erin Blaney, posted candid wedding photos on Instagram that captured special moments from Ryan Blaney’s wedding to former Hooters model Gianna Tulio. The pictures also featured fellow drivers Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott.

The photos were shared on Erin Blaney’s official Instagram account. The newly uploaded photos show Blaney at his winter wedding in Aspen, Colorado. The first two photos feature Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, both suited up for the celebration. They're seen smiling alongside Ryan Blaney, with an entourage of people from both the bride’s and the bridegroom’s end. The post is captioned:

“Have to say, this was such a wonderful day 🤍 🖤”

The wedding was on December 12, 2024, exactly one year after Blaney proposed to Gianna Tulio in Washington. The ceremony was held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, and followed a winter-themed aesthetic. The decor featured a moody palette of black onyx, slate gray, and dove, with floral installations, romantic lighting, and candlelit accents throughout.

As sourced via People, roughly 150 to 200 guests attended, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, Scott McLaughlin, and Josef Newgarden. The couple’s goal was to keep the wedding intimate despite the high-profile guest list. Gianna Tulio told People that the day was a dream come true and that having their loved ones in one place meant everything to them.

The celebrations started with a Western-themed welcome party at Hickory House, with barbecue, country music, and a custom hat pop-up bar. Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio privately exchanged vows the following morning before the official ceremony. The bride walked down the aisle to Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games”, wearing a gown by Berta; she later changed into a second dress by Retrofête for the reception. The couple had their first dance to “Take My Heart” by The Teskey Brothers.

“Getting married was more nerve-wracking than any race” – Ryan Blaney opens up about life beyond the track

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte, Ryan Blaney spoke about the emotional weight of his wedding, calling it more nerve-racking than any race he’s ever competed in. While preparing for the then-upcoming 2025 NASCAR season, including the Clash at Bowman Gray and the Daytona 500, Blaney discussed how significant his wedding was.

He described the surreal feeling of waking up next to someone he already knew so well but experiencing it in a different and emotional setting. He acknowledged the experience was more intense than standing on the starting grid of a major race.

The 2023 Cup Series champion also shared his excitement for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, where he last competed when he was just 10.

“It’s always going to be excitement no matter where you look,” he said.

Further talking about the Daytona 500, Ryan Blaney, who had by then finished second in the race twice in 2017 and 2020, shared his hopes for the 2025 race.

“Everyone wants their name on that trophy… that’s just cemented in history,” he added.

In the 2025 Bowman Clash, Blaney secured a second-place finish behind Chase Elliott with a margin of 1.333. As for the Daytona 500, he ended the race in seventh place and secured 48 points.

