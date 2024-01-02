Ryan Blaney's spotter to partner with Zane Smith at Spire during 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Ryan Blaney's former championship-winning spotter Josh Williams is set to join forces with Trackhouse Racing's newest acquisition Zane Smith.

Williams, who was a spotter for Ryan Blaney for nine straight seasons, announced in December his departure from Team Penske after winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship with the 30-year-old American driver.

Now, Williams is embarking on a new journey with Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. His role as a spotter will be crucial for Smith and the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro — a team aligned with Trackhouse Racing's operations for the upcoming season.

Williams will serve as a spotter for 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith. The latter, after finishing seventh in the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series campaign, is set to make his full-time Cup Series debut in the upcoming season where he will drive the No. 71 Spire Motorsports entry in an alliance with his parent team, Trackhouse Racing.

Ryan Blaney's former crew chief reacts to switching teams

Through a social media post released via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Williams expressed gratitude towards Trackhouse Racing and the team owners. He said:

"I really admire the culture that Justin Marks and Ty Norris have built in just a few short years at [Trackhouse]. Watching the growth and atmosphere is something I really wanted to be a part of and continue to drive forward."

Reflecting on his upcoming partnership with Cup Series rookie Zane Smith, Williams acknowledged the 24-year-old's caliber. Highlighting the transition from Truck racing to the Cup Series, Williams said:

"It’s an easy fit already being with Zane Smith the last four years in the truck series to help with that transition into full-time cup racing which will be a challenging but rewarding task."

Josh Williams spent nine straight seasons with Ryan Blaney, ever since the latter's early days in the Cup Series as a driver for Wood Brothers Racing. Their partnership peaked in 2023 when Blaney, driver of the Team Penske No. 12 Ford, clinched the Cup title after finishing second in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Following Williams' departure, Tim Fedewa was announced as the new spotter for Ryan Blaney. Fedewa served as a spotter for former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and jumped ships upon the retirement of the 47-year-old at the end of the 2023 campaign.