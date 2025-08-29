Ryan Blaney's stroller shopping story sparks hilarious reaction from Denny Hamlin

After winning his second race of the 2025 season at Daytona International Speedway last Saturday, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney went on a stroller-shopping spree. Well, Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, had quite a reaction to that.Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, are expecting their first child during the off-season, which explains the stroller shopping. But choosing the perfect stroller wasn’t easy because there are hundreds of companies that manufacture these pushchairs.“That was my Sunday,” Blaney told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic during a recent interview that Dirty Mo Media posted on X. “Life changes, that’s for sure. You know, six years ago I wouldn’t be stroller shopping on a Sunday off after a win but strollers or car seats…it’s a black hole.”“It’s absolutely crazy. Just go look up strollers. Look how many companies and different types of strollers there are. You’re like test driving them. It’s like shopping for your first car,” he exclaimed.Denny Hamlin, who recently became a father for the third time, must have resonated with Blaney’s opinion about stroller-shopping. On that note, he commented,“Stroller shopping is every woman’s superbowl.”On the NASCAR side of things, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are all set for the 2025 playoffs. Both drivers made the postseason through wins. Ahead of them is the first race of the Round of 16, named the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which is scheduled for this coming Sunday, August 31.Ryan Blaney hopes to extend Team Penske’s championship sweep in 2025Team Penske has been winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship every year since 2022, with Joey Logano being the reigning champion. The team now has a shot at their fourth consecutive titular win, and Ryan Blaney is all set for the challenge.The good news is that Team Penske has all three cars locked into the playoffs. Needless to say, every driver in the playoffs tries to advance to the final race of the segment, the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.&quot;We've got to get there first,&quot; Ryan Blaney said during Playoff Media Day interviews at the Charlotte Convention Center. &quot;It's a gauntlet to get there. Everyone thinks it's easy to get to Phoenix and go win Phoenix.”&quot;You go through nine weeks of hell to get there. It's tough. But I do think it's nice to have all three of our cars and the 21 car (Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing, an affiliate of Team Penske) in it,” he added.For now, all eyes are on Darlington Raceway. Fans can watch the race live on USA (August 31, 6 pm ET) or listen to its radio coverage on MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.