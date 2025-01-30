Ryan Blaney’s wife drops 4-word message for “soul sister” birthday girl 

Gianna Tulio, the wife of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, wished her fashion model friend, Eden Davis, on her birthday. She posted it on Instagram and called her a “soul sister.”

Gianna Tulio is a prominent model and social media influencer known for her work with Hooters. She was raised in Philadelphia and earned a degree in Business Administration at Palm Beach State College. She was crowned as Miss Hooters in 2021 and became a brand ambassador for the company. She has been publicly in a relationship with Ryan Blaney since 2020. The NASCAR driver proposed to Tulio in December 2023. They got married a year later at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. Tulio is active on social media and keeps sharing moments from her life as well as with Blaney.

Tulio posted a picture with Eden Davis, a 4X calendar girl herself, on Instagram and called her a soul sister.

"Soul sister for life"

Screenshot via Instagram - @giannatulio

She also wished Davis on her birthday in a story on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my sweet girl," captioned Tulio.

Screenshot via Instagram - @giannatulio

The 31-year-old driver, Blaney is the son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney. Ryan Blaney is set to compete in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series which begins at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. The driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske is set to be a strong contender since his championship win in 2023.

“A true angel of a bride”: Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna featured in her wedding planner’s recent IG post

Gianna Tulio recently received praise from her wedding planner, Karli Spangler Events, who described her as a "true angel" in her stunning white wedding dress. The couple's wedding took place in December 2024 at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, attended by several NASCAR personalities including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott.

“When you have the most gorgeous clients inside and out - when I first met @giannatulio, I thought - she must not be real. But we had the honor of planning & designing for a true angel of a bride, and her sweet beau @ryanblaney10," Karli Spangler Events wrote in the caption.

In an interview with People, Tulio talked about her life after marrying Ryan Blaney.

"Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible," Tulio said as quoted by People. "With Ryan being a professional NASCAR driver, we are on the road every weekend almost every month out of the year, so we value every second we can get with our friends and family."

The wedding was a deeply personal affair for the couple, emphasizing their commitment to cherishing moments with loved ones. Tulio expressed her joy about the intimate celebration and the significance of having family and friends by their side during the event.

