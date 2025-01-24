Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna introduces one of her adorable therapy goats Juniper on social media

Gianna Tulio, the wife of former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, has revealed her newest therapy team including an adorable baby goat named Juniper. Tulio shared a video of Juniper through her Instagram story.

Juniper was seen snuggled inside a blanket as furry as itself, wearing a scarf that read: “Fallen Oak Farms”. Here is a screenshot from Tulio’s Instagram story:

(Source: Gianna Tulio/Instagram)

A model by profession, Gianna Tulio is a big name in the world of beauty pageantry. She has worked for Hooters at both domestic and international levels.

In 2021, she was crowned Miss Hooters International and won the Most Photogenic Award. As per her LinkedIn profile, Tulio has been serving as the brand representative of Hooters for more than three years.

Last year in December, Tulio tied the knot with Ryan Blaney in Aspen, Colorado. As per People, the marriage was held at Hotel Jerome under the theme: ‘Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair’. NASCAR Cup Series drivers like Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace were invited to the wedding. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy were also among the guests.

“Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible," Tulio said as quoted by People. "With Ryan being a professional NASCAR driver, we are on the road every weekend almost every month out of the year, so we value every second we can get with our friends and family."

Blaney’s duties on the NASCAR front are due February 2, when the season-opening Clash will be held at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium. 2025 will mark his eighth year driving for Team Penske.

Ryan Blaney shares snaps from his 31st birthday celebration with newlywed wife Gianna

Ryan Blaney turned 31 on December 31, 2024. He celebrated his birthday with his wife Gianna in Key West, one of the most beautiful island cities in the United States.

Blaney shared a series of pictures through a post on Instagram with the following caption:

“31 on the 31st was spent with some absolute great people! Hope everyone had a good New Years. Here’s to 2025!”

Blaney finished 2024 second in points. He gathered three wins, 12 top-fives, and 18 top-10s in 36 starts. The 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner recently appeared for the official media day ahead of the 2025 season, his 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

2025 will also provide Blaney an opportunity to keep the Cup Series title with Team Penske for the third consecutive year. Blaney bagged the titular win in 2023, but closely missed it on defending it the following year. His teammate, Joey Logano, was named the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

