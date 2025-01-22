Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna makes her affection known in a three-word reaction to Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda's heartwarming update

Gianna Tulio, wife of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, recently shared an affectionate comment on Amanda Wallace's Instagram story. The wife of 23X1 Racing's star driver Bubba Wallace posted an adorable clip of their newborn, a baby boy named Becks Hayden Wallace, which garnered a lot of heartwarming responses from her followers including Gianna.

Unable to hide her joy seeing Becks on Amanda's story, Gianna simply commented on the story by writing:

"Gosh he's CUTEE 🥹🥹🥹"

Ryan Blaney's drops cheerful comment on Amanda Wallace's Instagram Story

The clip, shared by Amanda, was originally posted by Bubba Wallace as he answered a question from one of his followers asking whether Becks has a race suit of his own. The #23 driver didn't disappoint and shared a photo of his son wearing a custom fire suit. See the picture below.

Bubba Wallace shared a picture of his son Becks Hayden wearing a fire suit

Bubba Wallace and Amanda welcomed their first child on September 29, 2024. The couple announced the birth on Instagram, sharing photos of the baby and themselves from the hospital.

"Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! We were blessed with his presence Sunday 9/29☺️ 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!" Bubba Wallace shared in the caption.

Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace have been good friends for years now. The Penske driver tied the knot with Gianna Tulio not long after the Wallace family welcomed Becks.

Bubba Wallace shared a witty comment on Ryan Blaney and Gianna's wedding day

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio tied the knot on December 12, 2024, exactly a year from when they got engaged. The wedding, themed "Winter Enchantment," took place in Aspen, Colorado, at Hotel Jerome, surrounded by candlelit décor.

On the night after the wedding day, Bubba Wallace shared a playful tribute to his friend on Instagram. Posting a photo of himself and Blaney sharing a drink with some friends, the 23XI driver cleverly referenced Blaney’s car number #12. The caption showcased Wallace’s wit as he detailed how they opened a drink from 2012 to honor the #12 driver, who got engaged to his long-time girlfriend on December 12, 2023.

"Opened the 12, for the 12, on the 12th, of the 12th, in the 12th. Cheers to the 12!" Wallace captioned the post.

Notably, 2023 will remain one of the most memorable years of Blaney’s life as he made big strides both in his professional and personal life, winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship and getting engaged to Gianna.

