Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna matches the vibe of The Masters with her stylish outfit

Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney's wife, shared a series of images from her recent outing at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The couple attended the practice rounds before heading to the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney and Tulio first crossed paths during a NASCAR race weekend in 2018. They began dating in 2020 and got engaged on December 12, 2023. One year to the date, they got married in a winter-themed ceremony at Aspen, Colorado.

In an Instagram carousel uploaded on Sunday, April 13, Tulio shared her day at the 2025 Masters, embracing the tournament's iconic green and white color scheme. She wore a white knit sweater with bold green stripes and paired it with a matching green skirt. For accessories, she styled an oversized shades with a plaid handbag. In keeping with the theme, she captioned the post :

"Masters⛳️"

Tulio is a former model who began her career with the "Hooters" restaurant chain and was crowned Miss Hooters International in 2021. As such, she regularly post her fits on social media to an audience of 98k followers.

Ryan Blaney reveals his score at the Masters venue, Augusta

Ahead of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Ryan Blaney opened up on his plans to visit the Augusta National for the Masters Tournament practice rounds. He shared his experience playing at the iconic course and revealed one of his best rounds on the greens.

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck shared a post on X featuring Blaney's pre-race interview at Darlington. During the chat, the Penske driver recalled a round when he carded an 85 at Augusta.

"Random fact of the day: @Blaney (Ryan Blaney) says he’s played Augusta six times and once shot an 85 there (not from the pro tees, but still…!). He’s going to the Masters practice rounds again this week."

On the racing side, Ryan Blaney scored his second straight top-five result at the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. During the post-race interview, the No.12 driver reflected upon his recent momentum and said:

"Honestly, our cars have been really good and I’m happy to where our speed has been. We had just a few bad weeks of not finishing the race from motor problems and getting caught up in a wreck. The last two weeks of just having good races. We had a car that could win last week and it just really didn’t work out. Today, I might have been able to run third, but I thought about third through sixth or seventh is where I was gonna be."

After a string of finishes outside the top-10, Darlington and Bristol marks Ryan Blaney's return to championship contention. He currently ranks sixth in the driver's standings with 275 points and an average finish of 16.

