Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna praises Amanda Wallace as 'the most beautiful mama' in birthday message

Gianna Tulio, wife of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, recently took to social media to wish her bestie, Amanda Wallace, wife of 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace, on her birthday. Gianna posted a photo of herself and her best friend wearing matching outfits and called Amanda the most beautiful mama in the caption.

Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace have been close friends since they were young. Their friendship began when they were about 10 years old, racing together in North Carolina. Over the years, fans have come to recognize the amazing bond between the two 31-year-olds.

Their friendship has grown to include their partners as well. Ryan's wife, Gianna, and Bubba's wife, Amanda, have also developed a close relationship, and they are often seen on social media spending time together and celebrating special occasions. In her latest Instagram Story, Gianna posted a birthday message for Amanda, saying:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful mama ever 🥺💌 @amandaaawallace"

Screengrab of Gianna Tulio's IG Story (@giannatulio via Instagram)

When Ryan Blaney and Gianna got married in December 2024 in Aspen, Colorado, Bubba and Amanda attended the wedding. Amanda shared photos from the event, expressing how much they enjoyed the moments:

"Photo dump from our besties' wedding in Aspen! I am the most forgetful about taking photos, but best believe we enjoyed the moments 🤍"

Gianna shared an emotional response to Amanda's post, saying,

"Love ya'll so much 😟❤️"

Both Blaney and Wallace currently sit inside the top 10 in the 2025 NCS drivers' standings (P10 and P8, respectively).

Gianna shared what she learned after one month of marriage with Ryan Blaney

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

One month after tying the knot in December 2024, Ryan Blaney and Gianna appeared for an interview with a NASCAR news writer, Justin Schuoler. During the conversation, Gianna shared her feelings about the new chapter in their lives and what she has learned after a month of being married.

Gianna mentioned that, while not much has changed, she feels a greater sense of security since getting married. She shared that having Ryan Blaney as her husband has improved the stability and comfort in their relationship.

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," Gianna explained.

Ryan Blaney has had a difficult run of races in the past few weeks, including three back-to-back retirements in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami. Two of those retirements were the result of an engine failure in his #12 Team Penske Ford. However, he was able to get to the finish line in Martinsville with his third new engine and secured an 11th-place finish on Sunday, March 30.

