Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna radiates effortless style in black-on-black outfit and contrasting cardigan

Gianna Tulio, wife of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, recently turned heads with a chic fashion statement, sharing a photo of herself in a sleek black outfit. Tulio frequently posts updates that provide a peek into their life away from the racetrack.

Gianna Tulio is a fashion model and Hooters ambassador, serving as their calendar cover girl since winning Miss Hooters in 2021. With nearly two years of experience in this role, she also works as a fashion designer for Tortuga Bikini and previously spent four years as Management Supervisor at Hooters' South Florida branch.

Recently, Tulio shared an Instagram post donning a dark sleeveless high-neck top paired with tapered black denim jeans. She completed the look with a white cardigan featuring black stripes and a matching shoulder bag. Tulio, who has nearly 100k followers, often shares glimpses of her chic fashion choices.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio began dating in 2020, giving NASCAR fans a glimpse into their relationship through social media. After winning his first Cup Series championship, Blaney proposed on December 12, 2023, amid the snowy charm of Leavenworth, Washington. A year later, the couple tied the knot in a stunning "Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair" themed ceremony at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, marking a magical chapter in their life.

In racing matters, Team Penske etched its name in NASCAR history by clinching a third consecutive Cup Series title in 2024, powered by Joey Logano's third career championship. Logano triumphed over teammate Ryan Blaney, the defending champion and a contender in the Championship 4. Blaney, driving the #12 car, narrowly missed his chance at consecutive titles in a fiercely competitive finale.

Ryan Blaney described his feelings when he first saw Gianna Tulio walk down the aisle

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio exchanged vows on December 12, 2024. Following their marriage, the former NASCAR champion appeared on the Dale Jr. Download podcast and shared that he had 'never felt that way' when he first saw his wife Gianna walking down the aisle.

"I think my favorite part, I never felt that way internally before when I first saw Gianna as she's walking up the aisle. Because we had breakfast together, but I didn't see her, I didn't have a first look. We didn't want that. I want to see you for the very first time when we see each other for the first time on the aisle. I will never forget that feeling. I got really emotional. I started kind of laughing because that was the only way I was going to keep tears back." [53:30] Blaney said

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will return for the pre-season Clash at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

