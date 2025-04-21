Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna reacts to an adorable photo of Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda with son Beck 

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda Wallace uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram recently, capturing candid moments with her child. This drew affectionate responses from several NASCAR and IndyCar families, including Ryan Blaney's partner Gianna Tulio.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney share one of the closest friendships in the NASCAR garage. They have raced together for a long time and are often spotted together off-track. Off the track, that camaraderie extends to their partners, as Amanda and Gianna frequently support each other on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Amanda Wallace uploaded heartwarming photos with her and Bubba Wallace's son Beck, captioned:

"It doesn’t get better than this 🥹"

The photos show Amanda holding Beck on a beach, wrapped in an embrace. Beck stares into the lens in the first image while the second photo features Amanda kissing Beck softly on the cheek. The third shows a playful moment of the two against the late afternoon sky, as the eight-month-old is all smiles.

As the post made rounds online, one of the most heartfelt reactions came from Gianna Tulio with a string of teary-eyed emojis:

"🥹🥹🥹🥹 "

Amanda Wallace's post drew reactions from Ryan Blaney’s partner Gianna Tulio and Scott McLaughlin’s wife Kayla McLaughlin. (Image via @amandaaawallace/Instagram)

While fans were quick to shower their love on the pictures, the motorsports world was not far behind. IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin's wife, Karly also chimed in with a heart-face emoji.

Bubba and Amanda Wallace tied the knot in December 2022 and welcomed their son Beck in September 2024. Since then, the couple has celebrated the newborn with social media posts and appearances on the track.

Bubba Wallace embraces responsibility as NASCAR’s only black Cup Series driver

Bubba Wallace before the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Source: Imagn

Outside of family life, Bubba Wallace continues to carry a unique legacy within NASCAR. In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, Wallace opened up about his role as the only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series and the weight of that responsibility.

The 23XI Racing #23 driver acknowledged that mentorship has now become a natural part of his journey, particularly with young talents like Rajah Caruth in the NASCAR Truck Series.

"We got some youth coming up. We got Rajah Caruth coming up through in the Truck series. It's fun being a mentor to him and the others coming through, and I sense a responsibility there to carry myself the right way. But, also show that I'm here to stay and make a name for myself as well. (02:23 onwards)

Wallace also acknowledged Wendell Scott, who became the first Black driver to win at NASCAR's top level in the 1960s. Wallace noted that Scott "opened the door" for his generation and that he aims to do the same for future generations.

Now in his ninth year in the Cup Series, Wallace reflected on his journey filled with "ups and downs," including the weight of representing the community. With three top-10 finishes already in the 2025 season, the 23XI driver is not only living out his passion but also using his platform to inspire a new generation.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More