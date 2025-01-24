Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna revisits elegant Aspen wedding in IG story

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Blaney reposted an image from their wedding that was held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen last year. The couple first met in 2018 on a trip to Las Vegas, and publicly announced their relationship in 2020.

After their engagement in December 2023, Ryan and Gianna got married last year in a wedding that featured the theme: "Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair". It was attended by several celebrities including NASCAR star Chase Elliot, and country singer, Tim Dugger.

On January 23, Gianna Blaney took to her Instagram handle to reshare an image from their lavish wedding last year:

Gianna Blaney's story of her and Ryan Blaney's wedding - Source: via @giannatulio on Instagram

During the wedding, the halls were overflowing with flowers, numerous candles, and winter-related ornaments while the color palette for the event was white, black, and shades of gray.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive last year, Gianna shared her love and excitement about the unique theme for their wedding.

"The winter holidays are one of our favorite times of the year. We appreciate the ambiance of the holiday decor and how intimate that time is. We love all the crackling fires we get to snuggle up by and be cozy. So when we went to visit wedding venues in Aspen last winter, we had all of those favorite things nestled in that small town."

Ryan Blaney is a legacy racer, following in the footsteps of his father, Dave Blaney. His love for racing dates back to when he started participating in go-karting races as a nine-year-old. Blaney has made it to the big leagues with Team Penske. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion has competed in over 300 races and came close to defending his title last year as he finished second after being edged out by Joey Logano. Ryan Blaney also has three Talladega Superspeedway victories under his belt.

His wife, Gianna Blaney (formerly Gianna Tulio) is a jack of many talents. She is a model who was crowned Miss Hooters International in 2021 and also worked as a fashion designer for swimsuit wear.

Ryan Blaney opens up on his proposal to Gianna Tulio: "I didn't ask her dad until we were about to get on the plane"

NASCAR: 2024 NASCAR Awards Banquet - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney had popped the question to his long-term girlfriend in 2023 in Leavenworth, Washington. In an episode of DirtyMoMedia's Teardown uploaded on September 6, 2024, Blaney revealed that due to the anticipation and excitement, he had almost forgotten to inform her father about the proposal:

“I didn't ask her dad until we were about to get on the plane. I have a great relationship with her dad; he's awesome. I love him, but I was like, Oh man, I forgot to call her dad; I'm like, Hey Mr. Julio, you know, I'm about to get on this plane, and I just had a question I was wanting to ask you before I asked Gianna, here in a handful of days,” Blaney said.

The news of their engagement was made public by Gianna Tulio on December 16, 2023, via her Instagram handle. She shared glimpses of the Team Penske driver kneeling and proposing, and captioned the post:

"12.12.23 I said yes to my forever"

