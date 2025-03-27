Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna’s serene nature walk catches eye in a carousel of pictures on IG 

Gianna Blaney, wife of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, recently took to social media to share a series of pictures taken on a serene nature walk. Gianna posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, showing the beautiful lay of land of her property in North Carolina.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna's home is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, and is designed in a modern farmhouse style. The property spans over 10 acres and includes features such as an open-concept layout, a gourmet kitchen, a lot of open outdoor space, and amenities like a tranquil koi pond and a private courtyard.

"Come on a walk w me ☀️🌱🐴🌸" Gianna captioned her post on IG.

Ryan Blaney has had a difficult run of races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, with three DNFs in as many races. Two of those results (Phoenix and Miami) were due to engine failures in his #12 Team Penske Ford. Interestingly, this is the first time Blaney has suffered three consecutive DNFs in his NCS career.

The last time Blaney retired from a race due to an engine failure was back in 2019. So, two engine failures in a span of three races is a worrying sign for all the Ford-powered cars. In the recent episode of his Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick compared this situation to that of Toyota during the 2024 season when quite a few Toyota-powered cars were suffering from engine failures.

Harvick suggested that Ford might have been using a different batch of engines in Miami compared to the ones they started the season with in an attempt to rectify the issue.

“It just stinks,” Ryan Blaney on his lost opportunity in Miami

The #12 Ford DarkHorse Mustang of Ryan Blaney was one of the fastest cars on the grid at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. He started the race from the third row in P6 and soon found himself in the lead of the race. He led 124 laps in the race and secured a Stage 1 victory and a third-place result in Stage 2 before his engine blew up in the final stage.

Speaking about the lost opportunity after the race, Ryan Blaney shared:

“I didn’t have any warning. It just laid over when I got back to wide-open down the front, and that was all she wrote. It just stinks. We had a really fast Ford Mustang. We led a lot of laps.”

“We lost a little bit of track position there with some stuff on pit road but got back to third, and it was a great race between me and Bubba and Larson… It was gonna be a heck of a battle the last 60 laps or so, but it just didn’t really work out for us. We’ll continue to keep fighting,” he added.

As a result of his engine failure, Ryan Blaney dropped three spots in the drivers’ standings and is currently sitting in P10 with 162 points to his name. He will look forward to a change of fortune in the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30, at the Martinsville Speedway.

