Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna sends a sweet birthday note for IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin’s “beautiful” wife, Karly 

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna, recently shared her birthday wishes for Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly. McLaughlin drives the No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet for Team Penske in the IndyCar Series. He and his wife welcomed their first child, Lucy Violet McLaughlin, in October last year.

Gianna, who is active on Instagram with a large following of over 98,000 followers, posted a picture of Karly in her latest story and wrote:

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful mama."

Gianna's story on April 26. Source: @giannatulio on Instagram

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, who is currently in his 10th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, will return to the track this week after a week off.

Blaney has three top-five finishes so far and is ranked sixth in the Cup points standings. His best finish was fourth place at Atlanta but the No. 12 Ford driver suffered three straight DNFs at Phoenix, Vegas and Homestead. Blaney's car had engine issues for two of the three races. However, he bounced back with two consecutive top-fives during the last two races at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

"This place beats you up every time you go. Especially longer runs like that. My back started hurting me at the end of stage two...It's a physical racetrack. There's no time to rest. I think that's the biggest thing. There's no time to take a breath...It's more brutal on your body every lap but that's what you sign up for," Ryan Blaney said post-race (via Sirius NASCAR Radio).

Blaney led 48 laps and earned 39 points at Bristol.

Gianna applauds Ryan Blaney's "photo skills" during Caribbean vacation

Blaney and his wife Gianna visited the Caribbean island country Saint Lucia during last week's NASCAR Cup break for Easter. Gianna posted pictures on Instagram from the beach with the caption:

"My husbands photo skills >"

Gianna and the NASCAR driver tied the knot last winter after the conclusion of the Cup season. The couple, who had been dating for about four years, got married in a themed ceremony with over 200 guests at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

The 10th race of the 2025 Cup season at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for 3 pm ET on April 27. Ryan Blaney will head to this weekend's race with three wins and 116 laps led at the tri-oval track in Alabama. He also has four top-10 finishes in his last eight starts at Talladega and his last victory there was during the playoff race in 2023.

"'Dega On My Mind. : Sun 3P ET @NASCARONFOX," Blaney shared on X.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron currently leads the Cup standings with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell in the second and third spots.

