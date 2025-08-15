Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna shares an adorable collage to wish her “favorite mama” on her birthday

Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna Blaney, recently shared a birthday post wishing her friend, Nicole, on Friday, August 15. She made an adorable collage of the two sharing some treasured moments.

The couple, Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio, met in 2018 at the Losers bar located at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where Blaney had arrived at the venue to attend a NASCAR race, and Gianna was there to take up a modelling job on behalf of Hooters. During her appearance on Believe in the Good with Haley Dillon last month, Tulio revealed that they began as good friends, and their relationship did not mature quickly.

Tulio said that she was in a relationship with someone and was career-oriented, so Blaney waited by keeping the door open, casually inviting her during the next one and a half years. After a serious talk at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019, their relationship kicked off, and since then, they have been together. After dating for nearly four years, the couple got married officially on December 12, 2024.

Ryan Blaney's wife, who regularly shares life updates on social media, uploaded a collage of pictures on her Instagram story. She also added a caption:

“Happy Birthday my favorite mama! I love you so much.”

Screenshot via Instagram - @giannatulio

Gianna Tulio is a fashion model and has been deeply involved with the brand Hooters, where she was a Miss Hooters in 2021 and acted as a management supervisor and brand representative. She has been sighted at several races to cheer her husband.

Gianna Tulio addresses rumors circulating around her and Ryan Blaney’s life

Gianna Tulio recently addressed rumors about her absence from NASCAR race weekends, clarifying that she is simply dealing with pregnancy-related sickness. She spoke on the Believe in the Good podcast with Haley Dillon last month, stating that many people speculated about personal issues with Ryan, but her absence is due to being "pregnant and sick."

Tulio revealed she has been experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy condition causing nausea and dehydration, requiring her to visit the hospital twice a week for IV treatments. Despite the challenges, she said she remains focused on having a healthy baby. She said:

“There's a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I'm pregnant, or they're like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She's not at the track.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm just pregnant.’ I'm just pregnant and sick, don't worry.'”

“One of the guys that stands on the spotter's stands we're friends with, he's like, ‘I swear, every race, all the spotters speculate if Gianna's pregnant or not.’ And I just had to sit there and act like I don't know what's going on. I'm like, ‘Everyone's so nosy,’” she added.

Blaney and Tulio married in a winter-themed wedding in Aspen, Colorado, with prominent NASCAR drivers attending the ceremony. They announced their pregnancy publicly in July 2025, sharing ultrasounds and baby bump photos on social media.

