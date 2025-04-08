Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna shares their personalized Masters 2025 placard

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a glimpse of their personalized placard at the Masters Tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club. The 89th edition of the prestigious event is underway with its practice rounds.

Blaney first met Tulio in 2018 during his visit for a NASCAR race in Las Vegas. They began dating in 2020, and after three years, he proposed to Gianna on December 12, 2023. Exactly a year later, the couple got married in a winter themed ceremony in Aspen, Colorado.

On April 8, Tulio uploaded an Instagram story showcasing a personalized Masters 2025 placard featuring her and Blaney's names set against a map of the USA.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna's personalised Master's Tournament Placard. Source : Instagram/@giannatulio

Tulio holds an Associate's degree in Business Administration from Palm Beach State College. She began her career as a model for the restaurant chain Hooters. She was eventually crowned Miss Hooters International in 2021.

Tulio often accompanies Ryan Blaney during his race weekends and supports his career on social media. The couple resides in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Ryan Blaney shares his experience playing at Masters venue, Augusta

2023 NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney revealed a lesser-known detail about his best score at Augusta National. Ahead of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, the Team Penske driver opened up about his plans to attend the Masters Tournament practice rounds at the iconic golf club.

During a pre-race interview, Blaney reflected on his experience playing at Augusta, where he once scored an impressive 85. Uploading a post on X, NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck wrote:

"Random fact of the day: @Blaney (Ryan Blaney) says he’s played Augusta six times and once shot an 85 there (not from the pro tees, but still…!). He’s going to the Masters practice rounds again this week."

On the racing side, Ryan Blaney began his bout on "Too Tough to Tame" at ninth. Driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang, he steadily made progress throughout the race, finishing fourth in the second stage.

Blaney's crew chief, Jonathan Hassler, opted for a late pitstop to allow for fresher tires during the final stages. Taking advantage of the play, Blaney managed to get past Tyler Reddick to claim the lead on lap 290.

However, Kyle Larson's spin down the backstretch triggered a caution that saw the frontrunner lose his lead while pitting. Talking to the media post-race, Blaney shared his thoughts on the result and said:

"I mean, I thought, if we could have just got off (Turn) 2 with the lead and caution didn’t come out, I thought I’d have kind of ride off the sunset. Just, not how it worked unfortunately and lost the lead on pit road, lost a front-row starting spot, and never had a shot.”

Denny Hamlin went on to score his second straight win of the season at Darlington, while Blaney settled for a fifth-place finish. He sits seventh in the drivers' standings with 236 points and three top-10 finishes.

