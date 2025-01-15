Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna shows off elegant 'wedding details' adorned with delicate white roses

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently took to her official Instagram account to share elegant wedding details of her marriage. Tulio got married to her long-time boyfriend and fiancee, Blaney, in December last year.

Tulio shared eight pictures in two collages, showcasing their marriage decors. From white roses to candlelight dinner arrangements, there was everything. The fresh florals were designed in such a way that made it look like dropping wax. The color theme of the wedding seemed to be all white.

In her Instagram story, she tagged Karli Spangler Events, Colin and Lakin Photography, Lusha Event Design Services, and Hotel Jerome, Aspen. Tulio was quite active on social media throughout her wedding month, and her recent stories about wedding decor were no different.

Here's a screenshot of Gianna Blaney's (formerly Tulio) Instagram story:

Credit: Ginna Tulio on Instagram.

Ryan Blaney officially married his long-time girlfriend, and fiancee, Gianna Tulio on December 12, 2024. They tied the knot exactly one year after getting engaged in 2023. They have been dating for four years after confirming their relationship in 2020.

Blaney and Tulio's wedding took place in Hotel Jerome, in Aspen, Colorado. According to reports, nearly 200 people attended the gala event, including renowned names in NASCAR.

The names include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and singer Tim Dugger. There were IndyCar drivers as well on the invited list, such as Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.

Ryan Blaney revealed "favorite" part of his wedding with Gianna Tulio

Ryan Blaney recently made an appearance on Dirty Mo Media with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. There, he talked about his wedding and the part he felt was most rewarding.

Ryan Blaney (12) and his wife Gianna Tulio during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Speaking about this, Blaney said:

"I think my favorite part, I never felt that way internally before when I first saw Gianna as she's walking up the aisle. Because we had breakfast together, but I didn't see her, I didn't have a first look.We didn't want that."

"I want to see you for the very first time when we see each other for the first time on the aisle. I will never forget that feeling. I got really emotional. I started kind of laughing because that was the only way I was going to keep tears back," he added.

As Ryan Blaney is all settled with his long-time partner, Gianna Tulio, he is set to focus on the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series with Team Penske. The #12 driver finished last season as a runner-up behind teammate, Joey Logano.

In 2025, the 2023 Cup Series champion would want to finish the season at the top and maintain Team Penske's dream run in the owners' championship. The Cup Series gets underway on February 2 at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

