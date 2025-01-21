Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna teams up with Erin Blaney for pasta-making session in latest IG update

Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, spent her Monday evening making fresh, handmade pasta with her husband's sister, Erin Blaney. Tulio, who has nearly 100k followers on Instagram, consistently shares moments of her personal life outside the world of racing.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio, who started dating in 2020, have shared their relationship journey with NASCAR fans on social media. Blaney capped off a memorable year by proposing to Tulio on December 12, 2023, amidst the picturesque, snow-covered scenery of Leavenworth, Washington, shortly after securing his first Cup Series championship.

Recently, Erin and Gianna had a bonding session where they made spaghetti and ravioli from scratch. The pair shared an Instagram story showing the beginning stages of their pasta-making process, featuring flour and egg yolks.

via Gianna Tulio on Instagram - @giannatulio_

After finishing the process, Blaney's sister Erin shared a picture of the final product on her Instagram story.

via Erin Blaney on Instagram - @erinblaney

Erin Blaney's sister was in a relationship with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron from 2019 until their reported split last year. The reason for their breakup has not been confirmed, though rumors suggest it may be linked to Ryan Blaney's 2023 Cup Series title win.

Meanwhile, unlike other Cup Series drivers such as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch, Team Penske's #12 driver Ryan Blaney took full advantage of his vacation, spending quality time with family and relaxing after a grueling season, where he finished as runner-up to his Penske teammate Joey Logano.

Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna stuns in a chic black outfit with a contrasting cardigan

Gianna Tulio, who is a fashion model, has been turning heads as the calendar cover girl for Hooters since being crowned Miss Hooters in 2021. With nearly two years in this high-profile role, Tulio also brings her design talents to Tortuga Bikini as a fashion designer. Before this, she honed her skills as a management supervisor at Hooters' South Florida branch for four years.

Recently, Ryan Blaney's wife shared her impeccable style in an Instagram post, where she sported a dark, sleeveless, high-neck top paired with tapered black denim jeans. She elevated the ensemble with a chic white cardigan adorned with black stripes and a matching shoulder bag.

Tulio is also frequently seen wearing her fashion statements on the NASCAR track, cheering for her husband as he battles through the high-octane lifestyle of a full-time Cup Series driver.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is gearing up for an exciting return to the historic Bowman Gray Stadium, a famed quarter-mile flat oval short track, for the pre-season Clash. Just two weeks after the Clash, the regular season will kick off with the Daytona Duels, leading up to the highly anticipated crown jewel event on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

