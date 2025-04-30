Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio’s bikini-clad birthday wish for her best friend

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, took to her official social media account to wish her best friend, Brianna Smith, a happy birthday. Tulio from her Instagram account shared a collage of photos in bikinis and wished her on the special day.

Tulio and Smith have been very close for a long time. They have been together since their Hooters days, and from there on, there was no looking back for the duo.

Both Tulio and Smith are renowned social media influencers, as the former boasts around 98,300 followers on Instagram, while Smith has 1.1 million. The duo often shares time together throughout the year and captures moments.

On Wednesday (April 30), Tulio collaged five of their bikini-clad photos and uploaded them on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Everyone's fav iconic duo @brianaans"

Here is the screenshot of Gianna Tulio's Instagram story:

Credit: Gianna Tulio on Instagram

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio have been in a relationship since 2020 and got engaged in December 2023, a few days after the Team Penske driver claimed the Cup Series Championship. Blaney got married to Tulio on December 12 last year, at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

The wedding of the couple was a grand but private affair as nearly 150-200 people, including renowned NASCAR names such as Bubba Wallace, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, IndyCar stars such as Scott McLaughlin and many others, were present.

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio revealed why their wedding was a private affair

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (left) celebrates with Chase Elliott (center) and Gianna Tulio after winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, opened up about their wedding and stated why their wedding was a private one despite the Team Penske driver's immense popularity and connection. Speaking to People.com, here's what Mrs. Blaney said:

"Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible. With Ryan being a professional NASCAR driver, we are on the road every weekend almost every month out of the year, so we value every second we can get with our friends and family."

Away from the personal space, Ryan Blaney is currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under full-time obligation and is driving the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. He is currently in 8th place in the Drivers' championship with 276 points after 10 races.

