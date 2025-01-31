Ryan Blaney’s wife shares candid snap of herself in latest IG post

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio recently shared some candid snaps with her fans on Instagram.

Gianna Tulio is a well-known model and social media influencer recognized for her work with Hooters. She grew up in Philadelphia and obtained a degree in Business Administration from Palm Beach State College. In 2021, she was named Miss Hooters and became a brand ambassador for the company.

Tulio has been publicly dating Ryan Blaney since 2020, and he proposed to her in December 2023. They married a year later at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. Tulio is active on social media, frequently sharing aspects of her life as well as moments spent with Blaney.

In the post shared on Instagram, Tulio can be seen having a candid moment in front of the camera. She captioned the post:

The 31-year-old son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney is preparing to compete in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, which kicks off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. As the driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Blaney is expected to be a strong contender following his championship victory in 2023.

Ryan Blaney reveals Hollywood icon Sydney Sweeney's love for cars and motorsports

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. - Source: Imagn

Recently, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney shared insights about Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney's deep interest in automobiles. Following a New Year's celebration in Key West, Blaney posted photos on Instagram featuring Sweeney, revealing that they bonded over their mutual love for cars, particularly their Ford Broncos. Sometime back he had accompanied the Hollywood star in a drive-around at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, for which she was grateful to him.

In an interview, Blaney expressed admiration for Sweeney's passion for vehicles, highlighting her ownership of an older Bronco and their discussions about car modifications and motorsports.

“She loves cars. She's a big Ford person as well so that's cool. But yeah, she's really into automobiles and different types of cars. She has an old Bronco so we got talking about her old Bronco that she built,” he revealed [1:25 onwards].

"Cause I got an '85 and I think hers is like a mid 70s, early 70s. She's a huge fan of cars and motorsports and it was neat to show her into my world a little bit,” Blaney added.

Bob Pockrass shared a tweet which had the interview for Fox.

"Ryan Blaney posted photos on social media from New Year's Eve in Key West with a group that included actress Sydney Sweeney. Blaney said he and his wife Gianna enjoyed hanging out with Sweeney, who has a love of cars," Pockrass wrote on X.

Ryan Blaney is a seasoned NASCAR driver, entering his tenth year in the Cup Series and his eighth with Team Penske. He has achieved significant success, including 13 career wins and his first championship title in 2023.

