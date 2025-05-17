Ryan Blaney says he’ll ‘wreck the shit’ out of Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR All-Star Race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was interviewed by stock car analyst Steven Taranto ahead of this weekend's All-Star race. During the session, the analyst picked Blaney's mind on his strategy for winning the million-dollar prize, and the Team Penske ace threw a hilarious jab at his mate Bubba Wallace.

The #12 Ford Mustang driver has been competing in the Cup Series since 2014 and has amassed 13 wins, 86 top-five finishes and 155 top-ten finishes, along with 11 pole positions in 354 starts. Additionally, Blaney has competed in two events at North Wilkesboro Speedway and secured one top-ten and one top-five finish.

The NASCAR analyst questioned Ryan Blaney about the lengths he would be willing to go to win the one-million-dollar prize at the All-Star race. Replying to that, the 2023 Cup Series champion mentioned it depended on the on-track situation. Continuing, he lightheartedly stated that if his friend and on-track rival Bubba Wallace is in front of him, he'll "wreck the shit out of him."

"Oh, I mean, it's situationally different, you know, depending on what spot you're in, how you feel about somebody, or, you know, things like that. So me, personally, you know, I'm not going to go send you out of the hospital over it, you know. Yeah, I'll probably move you out of the way, but I'm not, I'm not gonna wreck you, you know, doing it, so just try to do it as best sportsmanlike as possible," the Team Penske driver explained. [00:07 onwards]

"Everyone's different, like it just, like I said, just depends. If it's Bubba in front of me, I'm wrecking the shit out of him. But no, yeah, just all situations. situational, right? What's about your in, and you know how your how you feel at the time?" he added.

Despite two solid finishes at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Ryan Blaney has yet to win a race and secure the hefty prize. Additionally, the 2025 NASCAR All-Star is scheduled for Sunday, May 18. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the race at 5 PM ET.

NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney circled out his "dumb decisions" that kept him winless in the 2025 season

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney qualified in P24 for the Wurth 400. Following a good strategy and speed, he moved 21 spots, finishing the race in P3. Recalling the Texas Motor Speedway race, the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver revealed the mistake that cost him the win.

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell took command of the top lane and secured the lead. Following the same, Blaney would have won the race only if he had picked the outer lane during the caution on lap 244.

Reflecting on his decision, Ryan Blaney told Newsweek:

“The one time I didn't pick the outside, the 71 (of McDowell) gets the lead, and then I couldn't get it back. Just driver making dumb decisions and not doing his job. I appreciate the 12 car was a fast car. Just can't do nothing right currently, so hopefully it will work itself out."

The Team Penske driver ranks fifth in the Cup Series driver standings with 362 points. He amassed six top-ten and five top-five finishes, followed by a pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 12 starts this season.

