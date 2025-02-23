Ryan Blaney sends crystal clear message on what Team Penske does 'better than other groups' during Superspeedway racing 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney recently highlighted the aspect that separates the Team Penske drivers from the pack during the Superspeedway racing. Blaney claims the understanding between the three Ford drivers plays an important role in their success on tracks such as Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega.

Ad

Ahead of the Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the No. 12 Ford driver Blaney was asked to talk about the Penske drivers' superspeedway racing prowess and the decision-making required to perform well on the drafting tracks. To this, the 31-year-old said:

"We make it a huge point to find each other you know and be committed to each other. I personally feel like we do that better than other groups and that's what makes us really successful," said Blaney in a video uploaded on NASCAR journalist Peter Stratta's YouTube channel [4:10 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Blaney shared how his mind works while making moves during the restrictor plate racing. He explained:

"Understanding the situation and the momen like my mindset in those places is like live to fight another day. Sometimes you just can't throw a block or you can't, you know, make this move because it is a low percentage move and I might take myself out doing or something. I'm just going to kind of hang here and maybe I'll regain momentum and go forward," he added.

Ad

Ad

Blaney concluded by stating how it is a "product of teammates working together" in such races for success.

It is worth mentioning that Blaney is set to start the second race of the season on the pole alongside teammate Austin Cindric in the front row. Moreover, defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano is set to start the race at P4, making the Atlanta race a front-row sweep for the Roger Penske-owned organization.

Ad

'We want to be successful for Roger Penske': Ryan Blaney once opened up on the Team Penske dynamics

Team Penske, a three-car operation working full-time in the NASCAR's premier division, has won the coveted Cup Series trophy three times in a row.

Back in October 2024 in an interview with Frontstretch, Blaney opened up about Penske's three Cup teams working together. He said:

Ad

"You can't just be three separate entities doing your own thing. What's the point of having a three-four car team if you're doing that? That's just kind of been the Penske way here," said Blaney [6:14 onwards]

He added:

"It's just [we] all try to rely on each other and use each other's skills to build your own and help grow the whole thing healthy. Its something where we understand the deal and we understand that we want to be successful for Roger [Penske] and to do that you have to work together."

Ad

Meanwhile, Blaney and his two teammates are set to dominate the start of the Atlanta Motor Speedway race. He believes it to be a "big testament" for the Ford roster, keeping in mind the potential changes throughout the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"