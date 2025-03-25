Ryan Blaney sends a message to Team Penske after the season’s 2nd engine blowout

Despite a challenging weekend at Homestead-Miami, Ryan Blaney credited Team Penske for giving him a fast No.12 Ford. Moreover, Blaney highlighted their ability to be a contender and remained optimistic about making a comeback.

During stage 3, Blaney suffered an engine failure that saw the Penske driver roll back into the pits to retire. He led 124 laps up until that point and was in contention for the win with Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman up ahead. Earlier in the race, Blaney made contact with Chase Elliot's No. 9 Chevrolet on pitroad, costing him track positions. However, he recovered to third, before disaster struck.

Addressing the situation, Ryan Blaney shared a post on X that read:

"Appreciate the hot rod the 12 Crew brought to the race. We led a lot of laps and we were going to be a problem for someone. Things will turn around for us, we’ve got to just keep on fighting."

Blaney was scored 36th due to the DNF and expressed his frustration when he talked to the media post-race.

"I didn't have any warning. It just laid over when I got to wide-open down the front and that was all she wrote. It just stinks," Ryan Blaney said.

Miami marks Ryan Blaney's third straight DNF and second engine failure of the season, the first one coming from Shriner's Children's 500 at Phoenix. Blaney started sixth in Phoenix and was running competitively in the top 10 when his engine gave out on lap 290. He finished the race at 28th.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion currently ranks 10th in the standings, trailing the leader by 82 points at 162.

Ryan Blaney's Penske teammate rues difficult day at Homestead

Reigning champion Joey Logano shared his thoughts on an uphill battle at the Straight Talk Wireless 500 in Miami, where he fell a lap behind in the second stage. Logano finished the race at 14th, two places below his starting position.

During the first stage, Logano gained early momentum and broke into the top 10. However, he made contact with Josh Berry's No.21 as he exited his pit stall, spinning into the inside wall of the pit road. He rolled back to the pits for repairs and joined the pack at the tail-end. Forced to extend his tire run, Logano lost a lap when he had to pit on lap 127.

Logano chased down the rest of the field in stage 3 and struck a top-15 result by the finish line. Speaking on the race result, Logano said:

"A hard-fought day for us - especially after having to work our way back from going down a lap in the second stage. It felt like we had top-10 speed once we got back into a rhythm towards the end of Stage 2 but just didn't have enough laps left to make back the track position down the stretch."

Joey Logano has had a tough start to his 2025 season, failing to secure a single top-10 finish after six starts. He has led 247 laps so far but has struggled to convert them into strong finishes. Logano currently ranks 11th in the standings, one spot above his teammate Ryan Blaney, with 160 points and an average finish of 18.8.

