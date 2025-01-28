Ryan Blaney shares Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney’s automobile obsession: “She’s really into them”

Days after celebrating New Year’s Eve in Key West, Ryan Blaney posted a series of photos on Instagram with a group that included actress Sydney Sweeney. Only recently, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion revealed that the 27-year-old Hollywood sensation is obsessed with cars, just like himself.

Both Blaney and Sweeney own Ford Broncos; a conversation starter between the two on several occasions. While revealing Sweeney’s love for automobiles during a recent interview with journalist Bob Pockrass, Blaney said,

“She loves cars. She's a big Ford person as well so that's cool. But yeah, she's really into automobiles and different types of cars. She has an old Bronco so we got talking about her old Bronco that she built.” (1:25)

"Cause I got an '85 and I think hers is like a mid 70s, early 70s. She's a huge fan of cars and motorsports and it was neat to show her into my world a little bit,” Ryan Blaney added.

Sweeney is best known for her role in the TV series Everything Sucks, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. She even appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, a four-time Golden Globe-winning filmmaker.

Blaney, on the other hand, is a professional race car driver who runs the No. 12 entry full-time for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series. 2025 is going to be his 10th year in the series and eighth driving for the North Carolina-based championship-winning outfit.

Blaney has won 13 times so far in his career with his most recent victory coming at Martinsville Speedway in November 2024. He bagged his first-ever series Cup Series championship in 2023, which also marked his first appearance in the coveted Championship 4 race.

“That’s a secret”- when Ryan Blaney gave his verdict on NASCAR’s secretive journal

In an interview with The Sportsnaut from last December, Ryan Blaney spoke about the elusive NASCAR Champion’s Journal, a secret book that only the NASCAR Cup Series champions are allowed to read and write on. The tradition of passing this journal down year after year was started by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson back in 2010.

“That's a secret,” said Blaney. “The Champions Journal is something that, you know, a driver started, you know, over a decade ago and all the champions write in it. Each year it gets handed off to the next champion and the next champion. It was a fantastic chance. Only champions get to read.”

Blaney then said that he had not shown it to his wife Gianna Tulio either. However, last year, the 31-year-old driver had to hand it over to his teammate and reigning champ Joey Logano.

“It's like the President's Book in 'National Treasure 2'. I kind of relate it to that. I try to put it on that level. So I'm Nick Cage in ‘National Treasure’,” Blaney added.

With that said, Blaney’s first race of 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. Fans can watch him in action on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

