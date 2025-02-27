Ryan Blaney shares a humorous response to his viral Luchador video from Mexico visit 

Ryan Blaney reacted to him trying out wrestling while wearing a mask. The NASCAR driver claimed a "Luchador" was edited out after hitting the ring ropes hard and falling on his own.

The off-track excursion took place during NASCAR's visit to Mexico City as part of its inaugural race in the country scheduled later in the season. Blaney attended a wrestling match of the CMLL, a Mexican wrestling promotion, along with Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez.

The No. 12 Ford Mustang driver took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his response on being taken out by the ring ropes.

"Can’t believe they edited out the Luchador that laid me out…😂," Blaney wrote.

Daniel Suarez also tried a wrestling move on Ryan Blaney. The Mexico-born driver jumped off the ropes to body slam Blaney before sharing a laugh inside the ring.

"From burnouts to body slams. 😤," NASCAR wrote on Instagram.

Aside from experiencing the Mexican wrestling culture, Ryan Blaney and the three other NASCAR drivers visited the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. They had an early look at the track ahead of the inaugural Mexico City race happening in June.

The Mexico City stop is the first points-paying race outside the United States since 1958. NASCAR hosted a race in Japan in the 90s with drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Sr., but it was a non-points-paying exhibition event.

Only the Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will race in Mexico City. Ryan Blaney and the Cup drivers will debut on the 2.6-mile Mexican track on June 15. It will happen between the Michigan and Pocono race weekends.

In addition, the non-US race is one of the five events Prime Video will cover this season.

Ryan Blaney expressed excitement about new COTA track layout

Ryan Blaney driving the No. 12 Ford at COTA last year - Source: Imagn

Before the Mexico City race, the expanded road course schedule will commence at the Circuit of the Americas with the new track layout on Sunday. Ryan Blaney believes the shorter track layout will produce more on-track action as the cars would be closer.

For reference, the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be held on the shorter 2.3 miles layout (from 3.41 miles). The turns seven through 11 have been cut, including the long straightaways that usually increase the gap among the drivers.

Speaking about the new track layout, the Team Penske driver said (via Speedway Digest):

"The course is changing, it's a little bit shorter course, so that'll be a change for us to kind of prepare for, but I've always tried to think of these things like it's the same for everybody. You try to figure it out faster than the rest of the people, but I do like that we will be crossing the frontstretch more, the fans see you more. That's the only downfall with road courses, especially with big places, like maybe you only see cars every two minutes, but now they've shortened it to where you're gonna see us more, more action, and everybody likes action."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

"I'm excited for it, I think it'll put on just as good of a show, if not maybe even better than what we've had before.

Ryan Blaney's best finish at COTA was sixth position in the 2022 edition. He arrives at the track following one top-5 and two top-10 finishes in the first two races of the 2025 season.

