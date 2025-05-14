Ryan Blaney shares sincere sentiments after hosting 2nd Pickle for a Purpose charity event for his family foundation

Ryan Blaney let his feelings known after the Team Penske driver hosted the Pickle for a Purpose event recently. It is the annual fundraising event for the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, a non-profit organization established to raise brain health awareness.

Blaney hosted a few NASCAR drivers, other celebrities, and a few pickleball pros for the Pickle for a Purpose event. The event was streamed live from Rally Pickleball in Charlotte on May 13.

As the Team Penske driver hosted the second edition of the fundraising event, here's what he said about it (via NASCAR on YouTube):

"It's been since 2018 we've had this foundation and we you know we really work with you and we kind of started with the Alzheimer's Association my grandfather had it and we wanted to we had a a personal connection with that and we wanted to you know go to a cause and now we now we work with UPMC."

"You know organizations out there that have really been amazing to work with and uh like I said something that we deal with or have a personal tie to that we can relate to. So it's been a lot of fun over the last you know over a handful of years and its events like this that really kind of bring people together and raise some great money for some really good casues," he added. (3:40-4:10)

Ryan Blaney founded the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation back in 2018 to dedicate an organization solely for Alzheimer's. It also focuses on raising brain health awareness and helps with resources to support families that suffer with Alzheimer's or concussions.

The organization enables its support through multiple programs such as Forget-Me-Not, Alzheimer's Association Partnership, Fund-A-Fellow, Youth Bike Helmet, Alzheimer's Support for Caregivers, In-Home Respite Care Grants and many more.

Former NASCAR driver suffered huge defeat at Ryan Blaney's Pickleball event

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie suffered a huge defeat in the final of the Pickleball event by Ryan Blaney. LaJoie was competing for team Stacking Pickles in the final of the competition. He lost to the team Concord PB by 11:2.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (01) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the match, here's what he said (via NASCAR):

"Unbelievable match, I feel that game was a mix of Dodgeball and Balls of Glory. I've never seen some of the things in my entire life that I saw in that game, and I am glad that the Pickles came out on top; they put up a tough fight."

LaJoie was driving for NASCAR in the Cup Series for Spire Motorsports and moved to Rick Ware Racing in a swap deal. Blaney, on the other hand, was in Team Penske and is continuing for the same team in 2025.

