Ryan Blaney has a simple reaction to Dale Earnhardt comparison after Daytona win

Ryan Blaney recently reacted to being compared to Dale Earnhardt Sr. after his superspeedway win at Daytona. Blaney won the fifth superspeedway race of his career on Saturday night, inching closer to Earnhardt's tally of 11 wins.

During a post-race media availability session, Ryan Blaney was asked whether there's a part in him that felt "a little Dale Earnhardt" towards the end of the race. The #12 driver made a series of sensational passes as he went from 13th to first in the last few laps of the race.

However, when asked whether he felt like Earnhardt after that run, Blaney simply said:

"Nope."

The reporter then asked Ryan Blaney whether he feels he's one of the best among the current drivers when it comes to speedway racing.

"I think yeah, I feel like I do a decent job. I feel like it comes from I got to learn from a couple great guys like watching Joey [Logano] and Brad [Keselowski] when I got to Penske and just being around them and following them and got to see that for years and I just was able to soak up all that information like how they kind of went about it and pick their brain and then I was able to kind of turn it around and apply it to my racing as I got a little bit more comfortable and experienced in it. And I just try to be patient. But it's easy to get impatient in this deal in like the Daytona Tallaladega things," Blaney described. [8:30 onwards]

Blaney admitted that at Daytona on Saturday, he tried to make a couple of moves that didn't stick. Because of this, he realized he should just settle in, be patient, and wait for the right opportunity.

He emphasized having 'a couple good teachers' and that he does a decent job of being a plate racer. Blaney mentioned the biggest thing is that he tries not to cause any big wrecks as well.

Ryan Blaney opens up on how important the Daytona win was for Team Penske

Ryan Blaney winning at Daytona ended up snapping an 11-race winless streak for Team Penske, with Logano winning at Texas, Cindric at Talladega, and then Blaney at Nashville. Because this win came ahead of the playoffs, the #12 driver was asked how needed it was, "as a shot in the arm" at the right time.

"I think it's big. It's been a little bit of a dry spell for forwards and it's nice to get back in victory lane and do at a place like this. I thought it's really fun. And, our cars are always been really, really fast here. They do a great job of building the cars we need to be fast," Blaney said. [7:30 onwards]

He claimed that for them, it's always a matter of finishing the races, regardless of it being Penske, RFK, or Front Row. Blaney said all the Ford teams always have a good game plan of working together.

But at Daytona, half of the Ford drivers were wiped out in the stage 1 wrecks. This left Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, and Joey Logano to make it to the end.

And with Blaney getting to the end and winning the race, he claimed it was "really important" and would lead to "good momentum" for the Darlington playoff race.

