Ryan Blaney slams 'd*ckhead' Chris Buescher over mid-race Sonoma clash that spun him

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Jul 14, 2025 04:58 GMT
Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Delta Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025; (inset) RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher (Getty)

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney thought he had a top-five car for Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway. However, things turned southward for the former Cup Series champion when his fellow racer Chris Buescher overdrove Turn 1 on Lap 62, pushing Blaney’s Mustang out of contention.

Both drivers were running inside the top 10 at the time. Blaney was going for his second win of the season, while Buescher was vying for his first. However, Blaney’s efforts ended up in a disappointing DNF, while the RFK Racing icon finished in P16.

Blaney did not pull any punches while slamming Buescher on his team’s radio. As reported by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, the driver said,

“I'm high-sided. Thanks a f*****g lot, d**k head!”

It was the second time in three weeks that Blaney got caught up in somebody else’s mess. He currently sits seventh in the driver standings, with 545 points to his name. 20 races into the season, the speedster has amassed a win, seven top fives, and eight top-10s.

Well, the good news for Ryan Blaney is that he is locked in the playoffs, thanks to his win at Nashville earlier this year, and so are his teammates, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano. The opening round of the 10-race postseason kicks off at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

For now, Ryan Blaney will focus on this coming weekend’s race, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. The 400-lap race will be televised live on TNT Sports (2 pm ET) with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Blaney acquits Chris Buescher following their recent Sonoma fracas

As Ryan Blaney sat in the infield, a Frontstretch reporter walked up to him. He was able to talk the Cup Series regular into a short interview, during which Blaney addressed his on-track squabble with Chris Buescher.

Blaney thought that perhaps Buescher’s actions weren’t intentional after all. Reflecting on the same, he told the reporter,

“It was going well till we got wrecked by the 17 (Buescher). I don’t know. You’ve got to talk to him...I don’t think he intentionally meant to do it, but he overdrove (Turn) 1 and I was the innocent bystander.”
“I thought we were really good today. I thought (we were a) third, fourth, fifth place car. Yeah, a shame that it didn’t end like I thought. We had speed in our car. So, it’s just an unfortunate way things go sometimes,” he added.
Ryan Blaney is currently in his 10th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his eighth for Team Penske. He is a 14-time winner in the series, with his first victory coming at Pocono back in 2017, and his latest victory coming at Nashville in June 2025.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
