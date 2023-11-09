Ryan Blaney takes a dig at Kyle Petty post 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship victory in Phoenix

Ryan Blaney has hit back at former racer, commentator and one of his more vocal critics, Kyle Petty.

Blaney, piloting the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, clinched the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, November 5. The 29-year-old secured a second place finish in the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

Amidst the celebrations, Blaney took the opportunity to shoot back at the racer turned commentator, Kyle Petty. Petty had been a vocal critic of Blaney's potential throughout the season.

Kyle Petty had previously compared Blaney to Casey Kane, labeling him as a driver with untapped potential. Petty had appeared to be a firm believer of the narrative that Blaney couldn't seem to progress to the next level.

This critique persisted even when Blaney secured a crucial victory at Talladega, solidifying his place in the playoffs. Petty's skepticism came to the fore again, as he claimed that Blaney lacked the consistency needed to maintain a high level of performance.

However, with the Cup Series championship trophy now in his hands, Blaney took the opportunity to address Petty's criticisms. In a post race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Blaney said:

"I know Kyle Petty says that I never do anything, but hopefully, I proved him wrong tonight."

When queried on the authenticity of his remarks, Ryan Blaney joked:

"I've been bottling it up for a while."

Ryan Blaney reflects on winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Following the race, the 29-year-old driver celebrated with his team, including Team Penske owner Roger Penske, and his family.

Reflecting on his elation upon winning the championship, Blaney reminisced his early days. Referring to his childhood racing heroes, the 29-year-old driver said:

"Ever since I was a little kid, I grew up admiring the Jimmies (Johnson), Tonys (Stewart), and Jeff Gordons of the sport. All of those guys are champions, right?"

He continued:

"As a kid, you just want to be like those guys. It was super cool to finally see it come full circle and work so hard. It takes a lot to be good in this sport."

With this victory, Ryan Blaney has delivered a strong reply to those who question his racing abilities. With a season to cherish now past him, the Team Penske driver will be looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead in his career.