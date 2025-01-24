Ryan Blaney takes a hilarious jibe at Scott McLaughlin for the IndyCar star’s sly remark on Connor Zilisch’s Cup debut 

Ryan Blaney shared a hilarious jibe on social media at Scott McLaughlin for his witty comment about Connor Zilisch making his NASCAR Cup Series debut. McLaughlin and Zilisch are teammates for the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona, and the latter is also set to make his Cup Series debut at the Circuit of The Americas later this season.

Zilisch will drive full-time for JR Motorsports in the 2025 Xfinity Series season. At the same time, given his role as a development driver for Trackhouse Racing, he will participate in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA in March. Red Bull will sponsor him primarily for the race.

As this was confirmed, his Rolex 24 teammate Scott McLaughlin shared a sly remark on social media, writing:

"I know why @ConnorZilisch didn’t get us coffees this morning, guess he’s a big cup series driver now…"

Reacting to this, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney mentioned that Zilisch might have wondered why McLaughlin didn't bring him the coffee instead.

"He’s wondering why YOU didn’t bring him coffee…😂," Blaney wrote on on his X account.

Blaney has been driving for Team Penske since 2018 and has been rather competitive. He won the Cup Series championship in the 2023 season and was close to clinching it again last year, however, it was his teammate Joey Logano who won his third title instead.

"It's just part of the sport": What Ryan Blaney said about being stuck behind Kyle Larson in NASCAR finale

Ryan Blaney was in contention to clinch his second consecutive title heading into Phoenix last year. As the race went green in the final stage, the 31-year-old found his #12 Ford in a strong battle with Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and William Byron.

Both drivers remained largely defensive as the laps went on. When Blaney finally managed to get past them, he simply did not have enough laps to take the lead from Joey Logano, who won the race and with it, the championship.

Reacting to these tactics during his post-race conference, Blaney mentioned that it was a "part of the sport".

"It's just what you got to do if you're struggling," Ryan Blaney said. "It just buys you time, right? It's just part of the sport, because it's so powerful. The defensive line is so powerful of dirty air. You have to do it if you have a faster car behind you coming down in these moments. So I don't blame them for doing it."

Joey Logano won with an average finish of somewhere around 17.1, which is the lowest of any Cup Series champion. This sparked a huge debate regarding NASCAR's current championship format.

