Ryan Blaney thanks NASCAR fans for birthday wishes and celebrates Bubba Wallace and Amanda Wallace’s first wedding anniversary

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney capped off 2023 by celebrating his 30th birthday and also commemorated the first wedding anniversary of fellow Cup driver Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda.

'Young' Ryan Blaney (YRB) turned 30 on Sunday, December 31, and was showered with birthday wishes from NASCAR fans. The day also holds a special value for the Blaney family, as his parents Dave and Lisa Blaney were married on the same day.

The #12 Penske driver's close friend Bubba Wallace also marked his first anniversary with his wife Amanda, coinciding with the celebrations. The 2023 Cup champion took to social media to thank fans for the birthday wishes, while also celebrating the wedding anniversaries of his parents and Bubba Wallace.

"Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! Looking forward to the next decade. Happy anniversary to my mom and dad! Special to share the day with them."

"Also, happy one year to @BubbaWallace and Amanda!! Cheers to a year I’ll never forget!" he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Ryan Blaney reached numerous career and personal milestones in the past year. The #12 Team Penske driver was crowned as the 2023 Cup champion in November. A month later, he announced his engagement to girlfriend Gianna Tulio.

The couple had been in a relationship for three years before Blaney popped the question on a special day - 12/12/2023 in the off-season. Bubba Wallace also extended his congratulations to the couple.

Ryan Blaney opens up about his relationship with crew chief Jonathan Hassler

Jonathan Hassler played a crucial role in Ryan Blaney's successful title campaign last year. Hassler was teamed up with the #12 Team Penske driver in 2022 after Blaney's former crew chief, Todd Gordon, retired from NASCAR.

Blaney recently opened up about his relationship with Hassler and how it has evolved over the past two years. In a recent video posted by Team Penske, the 2023 Cup champion said that his bond with his crew chief is getting stronger with time.

“You know I think since Jonathan and I started working together in 2022, you just get to know the person. You get to know each other better off the track and at the race track. Kind of figuring out each other’s likes and dislikes and what I like behind the wheel. I kind of get the feel for what he likes to change, how he calls the race.”

Blaney continued:

“So you just build that relationship. The past year and a half has been great and that bond just gets stronger with time, really. As you learn to communicate with each other a little better and know each other’s little tendencies. And I think that’s a positive thing, that’s what you have to have in this job.”