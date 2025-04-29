Ryan Blaney turns heads supporting Stone Cold at WWE Raw

Following his disappointing race at Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney decided to blow off some steam by attending WWE Raw. On Monday, April 28, the Team Penske driver was seen drinking beer with a Stone Cold Steve Austin t-shirt, a signature move of the WWE superstar.

Ad

Previously, Blaney participated in a WWE SmackDown event after his 2023 Cup championship run. He met with the wrestling outfit's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and spoke about racing in the premier Series.

That said, Blaney's presence at Monday night Raw was highlighted by the promotion, which brought attention to the upcoming second season of the Netflix series based on NASCAR called Full Speed. Notably, the show's first season captured Blaney's journey to his first Cup championship.

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, April 29, NASCAR reporter Dustin Albino shared Blaney's WWE appearance with the following caption:

"Ryan Blaney highlighted at #RAW, wearing a Stone Cold shirt."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the racing side, Ryan Blaney crashed out of Sunday's Jack Link's 500 after getting involved in a multi-car incident in Stage 1.

Ryan Blaney breaks his silence after DNF at Talladega

Ryan Blaney experienced a torrid day at work after crashing out of his 22nd start at Talladega Superspeedway. Driving the No.12 Ford, Blaney was clipped by a melee of cars crashing into each other from a pit road entry mixup.

Ad

On lap 43, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski made contact while breaking off the pack to pit, causing a chain reaction that ultimately took out the Penske driver. Reacting to the incident, Blaney let his feelings be known in a post-race interview.

"It looked like a group of guys trying to get to pit road, and maybe some guys not knowing that they were coming to pit road and not giving them any room," Ryan Blaney said (via Speedway Digest). "I saw the 8 and 6 kind of get hooked together, and they were going up the track, so I kind of picked the bottom and tried to get out of there, and I think they clipped someone outside of them and the 6 came back into me and I got clipped in the right-rear."

Ad

"Oh gosh, man, another DNF. It just sucks," he added in frustration. "Just when we were kind of getting our momentum, and didn't even get to race today. We'll just move on to Texas."

Unfortunately, the DNF marks Ryan Blaney's fourth one of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving him with an average finish of 18.7. Consequently, he ranks eighth in the Driver standings with 276 points and four top-ten finishes. Up next, the 31-year-old heads to Texas Motor Speedway, a track where he last finished outside the top 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.