Ryan Blaney wants the window net from All-Star Race to hang at his home

Ryan Blaney, driving his No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, delivered an epic performance before carrying the All-Star Race trophy.

Despite clinching the All-Star trophy and the grand prize of $1 million dollars, Blaney is still reaching for the window net. According to him, the window net carries a neat story and he wants to hang it somewhere around his home.

𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 @Walkapedia_ I don’t care what happens, Ryan Blaney won this race. Homie better get that $1M direct deposit. I don’t care what happens, Ryan Blaney won this race. Homie better get that $1M direct deposit.

The No. 12 driver took control of the race in stage three, where he led the most laps before taking the stage win. In stage four, he carried the same spirit, which ended in overtime, following a late caution flag before stepping into the start/finish line.

Despite the overtime, he still carried the day; however, the win didn’t come without controversy. Following a late caution that called for extra laps, Ryan Blaney lowered the window net after crossing the starting finish line, thinking he had won the race.

According to the NASCAR rulebook, lowering the window net before the end of the race is an offense that can lead to a driver being black-flagged. Blaney wasn't the only one who had started the celebration earlier. His crew team had already begun celebrating at the pit road.

Following the incident, many drivers, as well as analysts, thought Blaney was going to get a black flag for safety violations, including some of his team members. However, NASCAR seemed to have turned a blind eye to that and allowed him to celebrate his sweat.

Denny Hamlin felt Ryan Blaney broke NASCAR rules during the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway

However, Denny Hamlin, a very vocal driver who has never shied away from voicing his opinion, didn’t let the incident slide. He felt NASCAR broke its own rules. According to Hamlin, Ryan could have won the race, but the rules are rules, and everyone should play by them.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass An irate Denny Hamlin says NASCAR should have black-flagged Ryan Blaney for the window net. He says he would have stayed out like Blaney did, but rules are rules. An irate Denny Hamlin says NASCAR should have black-flagged Ryan Blaney for the window net. He says he would have stayed out like Blaney did, but rules are rules. https://t.co/5OVeD1pd84

In his defense, Ryan Blaney stated that he didn’t understand Hamlin’s argument since his window net was closed and he had both hands on the steering wheel. A NASCAR official backed Ryan’s statement, who said the net was up and it was hard for NASCAR to determine if it was fully latched.

Having booked a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs after last weekend's win, Blaney is now looking forward to Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29. After a 13th place finish in last year’s 600-mile event, Ryan will be fighting hard for a win or a top 10 finish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson