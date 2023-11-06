Ryan Blaney wins the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship as Ross Chastain wins the race in Phoenix

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney finished second in the season finale at the Phoenix Raceway, clinching his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Blaney's triumph came after a fierce battle with fellow contender Kyle Larson. He ultimately secured second place with an exceptional pass just 20 laps from the finish line. The move proved to be the turning point of the race, propelling Blaney for the championship glory.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing claimed his second victory of the season in Phoenix. The Cup Series championship race saw William Byron, who started in pole position, giving it his all but only securing a fourth-place finish.

A pivotal moment occurred on lap 274 of the 312-lap race when a caution flag flew due to Kyle Busch's spin. Blaney, who had been leading, entered pit road in second place, but exited in sixth after Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin opted for a swift two-tire change.

Larson and Byron also capitalized on faster pit stops, temporarily pushing Blaney back. However, Blaney's No. 12 Ford Mustang ultimately prevailed.

Christopher Bell, another contender from the Championship 4, faced an unfortunate moment when his brakes malfunctioned, leading to a crash on lap 109. This dashed Bell's championship hopes and left him unable to continue the race.

Ryan Blaney spoke to NBC Sports following his Championship victory and said:

“Just so proud of this team. Unbelievable year, unbelievable playoffs for us. To win back-to-back Cup titles for Mr. Penske, that’s so special. Having my family here, winning my first Cup title, I got emotional in the car. I’m not a very emotional guy.”

He continued:

“Thank you, guys, for coming. Hope it was an awesome show.”

Looking at the Stage winners in Phoenix as Ryan Blaney wins Cup Series title

The Cup Series race in Phoenix was full of standout performances from various drivers.

William Byron dominated the entire first stage by leading every lap and clinching Stage 1. Meanwhile, Chris Buescher of RFK Racing claimed victory in Stage 2

For Team Penske, this victory marks their second consecutive Cup championship after Joey Logano secured the title last year.

The race was also pivotal moment for Kevin Harvick, who was driving in the Cup Series for the final time in his illustrious career. Harvick delivered a commendable performance, finishing in seventh place.

The weekend in Phoenix concludes the 2023 NASCAR season with three new champions; Ben Rhodes, Cole Custer and Ryan Blaney.