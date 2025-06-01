Ryan Ellis slams "restart games" after final stage wreck derails Nashville Xfinity race performance 

Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis expressed frustration over the final stage restart pile-up that ended his day at Nashville Superspeedway. The DGM Racing driver was left to rue a 'ridiculous' multi-car wreck that ruined his chances in an otherwise fast car.

With 91 laps to go in the Tennessee Lottery 250, the field bunched up for a restart led by Sheldon Creed on the inside lane. Creed, however, had a late launch and triggered a chain reaction that had the chasing pack bumping into each other. The resulting stack-up led to multiple cars crashing out of the race, with Ryan Ellis being one of the victims.

In an X post that he shared, Ellis criticized the day's turn of events, writing,

"Everyone loses when you play restart games like that. That was ridiculous. This car was better than our Charlotte top-10 car. Should’ve had a chance at it."

Here's a clip of the multi-car wreck:

Ryan Ellis posted his first top-10 finish during the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished eighth after starting from 30th on the grid. The 35-year-old was looking to bounce back the same way after his 25th start at Nashville, but his DNF marked him 37th for the 188-lap event.

JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier took the checkered flag, while Ross Chastain, who secured his first crown jewel victory last weekend, came in fifth. Notably, Chastain had previously made limited starts for DGM racing and secured a pair of top-5 results with them.

"It just sucks": Ryan Ellis opens up about his race-ending crash at Nashville

Ryan Ellis cut a despondent look when he reflected on his misfortunes at Nashville Superspeedway. Talking to the media after his DNF, the California native believed his 'top 15 car' had pace for a potential top-10 result, before the untimely wreck derailed his race.

Reflecting upon the same, Ellis said (via X/Dalton Hopkins),

"It just sucks because I mean I'm looking at the board right now. I know we were a Top 15 car for sure and could add a shot another top ten...figured we used lot of luck last week, so I had a feeling something would happen like this, but I don't know it felt like a perfect car man. Sucks to be out when the field checks up like that."

The result marked Ryan Ellis' second DNF of the season. Moreover, his placing in the lower end of the Driver's standings doesn't help his case either, as late-wrecks and mechanical woes plagued his debut bid with DGM Racing. The team owner and the crew chief for his No.77 Chevy, Mario Gosselin, has remarked that they've given away more than 50 points from late wrecks and mechanical woes, something which has been plaguing the team.

