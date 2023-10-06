Ryan Newman will race MBM Motorsports’ number 66 car at Homestead Xfinity race

Ryan Newman, who was named one of the 75 greatest drivers in NASCAR history earlier this year, is set to make his return to the Xfinity Series with MBM Motorsports in the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On Thursday, (October 5), MBM Motorsports announced that Newman will drive the #66 Ford Mustang with primary sponsorship from GenerX Generators, a local Florida company, which has sponsored MBM Motorsports in the past. This marks Newman’s first start in the series since the 2012 season.

Ryan Newman, who won the 2023 SRX Series championship in August, considers the Homestead-Miami Speedway one of his favorite facilities in NASCAR as he feels the track suits his driving style perfectly. He is looking for a good run and hoping to get a trip to victory lane.

In a statement released by the team, Newman said:

“Homestead is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. From being able to rip the fence to having to manage tire wear, the track suits my driving style perfectly. My goal is to give Carl [Long], MBM Motorsports, and their partners a fantastic run and hopefully end the evening in victory lane.”

Multiple drivers have been used behind the wheel of #66 MBM Motorsports Ford this season, including Dexter Stacey, Timmy Hill, Mason Maggio, Caesar Bacarella, Cameron Lawrence, Chad Finchum, Mason Filippi, Sage Karam, Will Rodgers, and Leland Honeyman.

“I have known Ryan since his rookie season in the Cup Series” - MBM Motorsports owner on Ryan Newman

The 45-year-old had a remarkable career in NASCAR’s top-three national series. In a two-decade long NASCAR career, Ryan Newman has made more than 1300 starts and earned a total of 26 wins, including 64 poles, and 309 top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s three national series.

In a statement, MBM Motorsports owner Carl Long said:

“I have known Ryan since his rookie season in the Cup Series and when the opportunity presented itself to have him join us in Miami, it was a no-brainer to elevate our organization. Having a partner like GenerX Generators come back is not only massive but also gives us the opportunity to have Ryan help represent their brand.”

Ryan Newman will look to add more NASCAR Xfinity Series wins to his tally at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday (October 21).