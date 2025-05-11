Ryan Preece delivers candid take on conversation with Carson Hocevar after Texas run-in

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece had a run-in with Carson Hocevar last week at Texas Motor Speedway. When they arrived at Kansas Speedway a week later, the Spire Motorsports icon spoke with the RFK Racing newcomer about their crash.

Preece revealed his conversation with Hocevar during a recent interview with veteran FOX journalist Bob Pockrass. The NASCAR veteran expressed his hopes of not finding himself in another crash with his fellow racer in the coming weeks.

“He (Carson Hocevar) explained what happened, what he was hearing, and why he made the decisions he made,” Preece told Pockrass. “I tried to give him a different perspective of what I would have done if I was in his situation.”

“It's up to him to choose whether he's gonna put himself and myself for another race in those types of positions. With the intentions and him coming over, hopefully it’s the case,” he added.

Ryan Preece drives the No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He spent his last two seasons driving for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, picking up a total of seven top-10s. Vying for his maiden win of the season, the Connecticut native will enter this week’s race 18th in points.

Fans can watch Preece in action only on Fox Sports 1 or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 3 pm ET onwards. Notably, he has never finished higher than 12th at the one-and-a-half-mile intermediate speedway.

Back when NASCAR disqualified Ryan Preece at Talladega Supersspeedway

A few days back, Ryan Preece delivered his season-best performance, a runner-up finish, during the Jack's Link 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, his car failed post-race inspection and was disqualified.

Preece’s car reportedly had three shims instead of one, which violated section 14.5.8.f of NASCAR’s rulebook. RFK Racing accepted the penalty and later announced on social media that they won’t appeal the decision. Here is the official team statement, as quoted by NASCAR,

"RFK Racing acknowledges and accepts NASCAR's decision to disqualify the No. 60 Ford Mustang following post-race inspection at Talladega and will not appeal the ruling."

“The infraction stemmed from an unintentional adjustment during pre-race inspection to correct a spoiler angle issue. While the change did not provide a competitive advantage, it did not meet the approved compliance method. We respect the ruling and remain committed to integrity and adherence to NASCAR's standards."

NASCAR also disqualified reigning Cup champion Joey Logano for missing a spoiler bolt, leaving him with a disappointing P39 finish. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric won the race, marking his first win of the season. Kyle Larson, William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Chase Elliott made the top five. Ryan Preece, on the other hand, was awarded a P38 finish.

